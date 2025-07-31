Nike's Super-Sweet Mochi Air Max Is Literally Fire

Nike is spitting fire in the most literal sense imaginable. Well, Nike's Air Max Fire shoe actually has more of a baked good vibe thanks to its sweet pink accents. Still fire though.

The Air Max Fire in "Phantom/Light Bone/Hyper Pink" exists as a sleek addition to Nike’s ever-expanding Air Max sneaker universe.

Kitted with a creamy upper and rosy pink accents throughout, the Air Max Fire sneaker has all of the classic Air Max hallmarks that make the sneaker so notable, like its signature rubber outsole and leather upper. It’s simple but still sweet.

Available on the Nike website for $105, the Air Max Fire fits right in with the influx of decadent sneaker offerings coming from the Swoosh lately. To be clear, Nike's sneaker offerings were already fire. But recently things have been heating up in a truly delicious manner.

Nike’s other tasty offerings include the ice cream-coded "Neapolitan" Jordan Flight Court and the Air Force 1 Dance, which is a real chocolate-covered stunner.

Creamy beveraginos are also on the menu a la the “Coconut Milk” Air Force 1 and Superfly sneakers.

Things get really sweet with Nike’s chocolate Dunk Low which has some big brownie energy. Then, of course, there's the buttery baked Nike Air Superfly sneaker, which looks good enough to eat.

Basically, bakeries are a really big source of inspo for Nike at the moment.

