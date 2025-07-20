Vans' Oldest Skate Shoe Unleashes Its Wild Side & Then Some

Vans' Authentic, the brand's oldest model, has already earned its spot in the sneaker hall of fame. Now, it's earning its leopard spots.

There have been animal print Vans skate shoes before, including a few Authentic styles with feline energy. But the latest pairs are a little different from the rest. They're not just animalistic, they're also made with premium faux fur.

Spotted pony hair covers the uppers of this Authentic, to be exact. The patterned hair is complemented by equally luxurious touches, such as buttery leather and a traditional, thick, slicked-up sole.

Vans' leopard Authentic is right on time, with everything being hairy in fashion right now, especially the shoes. Nike has unleashed a flurry of furry sneakers ahead of the cooler season, while adidas continues to channel Wales Bonner energy with general-release pony hair Sambas.

In addition to the fur leopard versions, Vans also has a cow print Authentic sneaker that's still premium-made but hairless.

Both Vans skate shoes are now available on the brand's website. They're also available at several retailers, including CNCPTS, Slam Jam, and END.

The Leopard Authentic sneakers go for $115, while the cow print pairs are priced at $80.

