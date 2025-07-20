Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Oldest Skate Shoe Unleashes Its Wild Side & Then Some

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans' Authentic, the brand's oldest model, has already earned its spot in the sneaker hall of fame. Now, it's earning its leopard spots.

There have been animal print Vans skate shoes before, including a few Authentic styles with feline energy. But the latest pairs are a little different from the rest. They're not just animalistic, they're also made with premium faux fur.

Shop Vans Premium Authentic

Spotted pony hair covers the uppers of this Authentic, to be exact. The patterned hair is complemented by equally luxurious touches, such as buttery leather and a traditional, thick, slicked-up sole.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vans' leopard Authentic is right on time, with everything being hairy in fashion right now, especially the shoes. Nike has unleashed a flurry of furry sneakers ahead of the cooler season, while adidas continues to channel Wales Bonner energy with general-release pony hair Sambas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In addition to the fur leopard versions, Vans also has a cow print Authentic sneaker that's still premium-made but hairless.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Both Vans skate shoes are now available on the brand's website. They're also available at several retailers, including CNCPTS, Slam Jam, and END.

The Leopard Authentic sneakers go for $115, while the cow print pairs are priced at $80.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Old School Vans Banger Gone Luxe & Backless
  • The Confusing Clashing Patterns of Vans’ Premium Skate Shoe
  • Vans' Suede Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
  • The Only Way to Improve Vans' Skate Shoes: Add a Crushable Heel
What To Read Next
  • Vans' Oldest Skate Shoe Unleashes Its Wild Side & Then Some
  • The All-Weather Perfection of Nike's GORE-TEX Air Force 1
  • Nike's Crocs-ish Water Shoes Are a Breezy Summer Banger
  • In "Cool Blue," Nike's Impressively Rugged Trainer Goes Back to Its Roots
  • A Salute to the Cadet Hat's Sublime Revival
  • The Timberland Boot as a Waterproof, Suede-Soaked Masterpiece
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now