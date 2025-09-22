Are These Furry Air Jordan Skate Shoes Demonic or Just Horny?

These Nike Air Jordans look like they’ve been to hell and back. And after that heated trip, the Jordan Session sneakers came home with a fully animalistic upper and a new set of horns. But maybe the shoe isn’t as evil as it first looks.

The Jordan Session, a skate-inspired sneaker that spends more time doing ollies than crossovers, now shows up in black with a scorched red midsole. Its beastly upgrade includes a jet-black faux pony hair upper, bloody-red horns perched on the top eyelets, and piercing eyes stitched right into the tongues.

Before you go picking up some holy water from your local priest, Nike already cleansed the sneaker of its sins.

After the shoe went viral online, the brand clarified that the design has less to do with evil spirits and more to do with a China-exclusive “Year of the Ox” release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Which would make sense if the Year of the Ox wasn’t still eight years away in 2033, and if the sneaker didn’t literally wear the mark of the beast with product code IM6666-066. Wouldn’t the great deceiver want to deceive you?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Expect these to appear on Nike’s site this October, right in time for Halloween. This isn’t the first time Nike has accidentally danced with the devil. Remember MSCHF’s Lil Nas X “Satan” Air Max 97s? That pair caused such chaos it ended in a lawsuit. This time, the call is coming from inside the house.

To be fair, Nike has been working pettable pony hair and animal prints into its flagships for years. But the Air Jordan Session “Year of the Bull” might be the horniest sneaker the Just Do It brand has ever created.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.