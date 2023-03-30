Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

When It Comes To Creativity, UGG & Victor Wong Are Ten Toes Down

Written by Cierra Black in Style

Just when you thought toe shoes couldn't get any more peculiar, UGG and Victor Wong enter the chat. The shearling shoe brand and Chinese designer unite for a literal take on footwear.

Wong has taken UGG’s popular fluffy slides, the Fluff Oh Yeahs, and added silver and gold toe-shaped coverings to the vamp of the shoe. The budding designer also offers optional decals that can be applied to the shoe’s faux nails, taking the style up a notch.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
UGG
1 / 3

The creation is part of UGG’s Rising Voices Project, which Wong was invited to participate in after winning the Creative Impact Award at last year’s Yu Prize honoring emerging Chinese fashion designers.

With UGG, Wong expands his résumé. His design draws inspiration from a Stephen Bayely quote reading, “The beautiful and the ugly are not opposites, but aspects of the same thing.” It’s safe to say that Wong’s spin on UGG’s Fluff Oh Yeahs toes the line (literally) between beauty and the grotesque. Bizarre and fanciful footwear is clearly in right now (hello, MSCHF) – Wong’s rendition of UGG’s fluffy slides might just be the latest shoe to go viral.

Whether you find them avant-garde, off-putting, or reminiscent of another gold-inclined designer, one thing is for sure: They stand out. As the saying goes, if you like it, I love it. But seriously!

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest products

Sold out
PattaDesert Flower Camo Jacket
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyParachute Longsleeve
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
PumaSlipstream Lo Wabi-Sabi White
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • UGG x Reese Cooper Takes You to Terra Incognita
  • UGG and Reese Cooper Take Reinvention Into Uncharted Territory
  • The Toughest UGG Boots Ever Designed Are Also GORE-TEX Lined
  • AMBUSH & UGG's Loafer Is Hairy-Bodied & Bushy-Tailed
  • With Cracked "Bred" Toes, Nike's Jordan 1 Shoe Literally Shatters Expectations
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now