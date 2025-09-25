A Surreal Air Max Sneaker Dressed for Battle & Ballet

Is it a Nike Air Max sneaker disguised as a pump? Or maybe an Air Max ballet shoe dressed in armor? It’s difficult to know how to define the KNWLS x Nike footwear proposed at the KNWLS Spring/Summer 2026 show in Milan.

The duo’s upcoming sneaker, the Air Max Muse Ballet, is most easily described as the kind of shoe that stops you mid phone-scroll. The squared, sky-high toe jutting forward like a blade and capped in metallic shine isn't the kind of thing you come across every day.

Puffy quilted uppers and satin-style ribbons nod to ballet, while a split sole and visible air bubble keep the comfort pure Nike.

The colorways crank up the surrealism. One is a Willy Wonka–approved candy-coated pink with red accents. Another is a sleek silver-grey with icy undertones. The all-black version feels Mugler-coded, a sci-fi femme fatale in sneaker form.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

KNWLS, a London label founded by Central Saint Martins graduates Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault in 2017, has built a reputation for making femininity feel like armor. The brand makes corsets reinforced with metal, skirts slashed into weapons, and biker jackets cut to hug like exoskeletons.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Even its shrunken Y2K tops, which could have walked out of a Christina Aguilera or Missy Elliott video, get sharpened with tailoring and technical fabrics so they never tip into costume. The result is a balance of body-con sensuality and hard-edged toughness that is less “hot” and more “do not mess with me.”

The Air Max Muse Ballet, releasing October 10 for $220 through Nike, is the climax of Synergy, a collection that turned Flyknit into corsetry, waffle soles into handbags, and sheer layers into performance tailoring.

So what is the Air Max Muse Ballet? A sneaker, or a pump, or a piece of armor? Call it what you want, KNWLS just proved Nike can dance en pointe.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.