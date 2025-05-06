Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Insanely Chunky New Air Max Is a Real Pearl

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
Nike's Air Max Muse is one of the chunkiest sneakers in the Swoosh's massive shoe arsenal. And just when you think you've seen all the crazy stuff and wild colorways that the new-school heavyweight has in store, Nike revamps the Air Max Muse with a fresh face.

"College Gray / Metallic Silver" sounds pretty snooze until you see how the Air Max Muse takes it on, for instance.

Here, Nike has retooled its newest women's thickster with a subtly wild colorway deserving of a daily driver sneaker.

The Air Max Muse shoe's take on the tone is an impressively textural colorway rich with up-close detail that only makes sense when you get up close. From a distance, the Muse looks like it might be wrapped in suede but, instead, Nike splashed a subtle "pearloid" pattern atop the Muse's upper panels.

Low-key flair for a very high-key shoe.

The tonal sole, Swoosh, and laces are nice touches that give this version of the Air Max Muse real all-day appeal, allowing it to be worn with anything imaginable. It also looks somewhat, dare I say, YEEZY-ish.

Available from Nike's website and select stockists for $160, the Air Max Muse in "Metallic Silver" is only really missing one thing: Metallic silver.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
