Even Drenched in "Oil," Nike's Newest Air Max Chunkster Is a Stunner

Nike's Air Max Muse is about to take over 2025. Well, maybe. The all-new Air Max sneaker hasn't gotten the big Nike push you'd expect of a flagship shoe but, then again, it did only just debut in proper.

In mid-2024, first looks at Nike's Air Max Muse emerged thanks to, of all people, Nike athlete and Olympian gymnast Jordan Chiles.

Certainly, Chiles is deserving of the title of "Muse" but that she would be the Nike ambassador tapped to introduce a fresh Air Max sneaker speaks to the crossover appeal that the Muse is intended to foster.

You can see the appeal, either way: Nike's Air Max Muse debuted in a smart black and metallic silver colorway that infused flashy Y2K appeal into a covetable dad shoe shape.

The Air Max Muse has all the hallmarks of a wholly different sleeper Nike hit, in fact. Compare the Muse to Nike's famously thicc Air Monarch and its stylish M2K Tekno cousin. The comparative chunk is all too obvious.

As such, the Air Max Muse may be more intended to slowly rev up in demand as opposed to suddenly explode with vitality, akin to the Air Monarch's patient buildup in hype.

That'd at least explain why Nike is being so deliberate with its rollout of new colorways for the thus-unreleased Air Max Muse.

Now, the Air Max Muse is quietly releasing in a statement design that dresses the thicc sneaker in a variety of contrasting hues.

Besides the familiar black base, there's also a smattering of "University Red" (on the Swoosh), "Metallic Silver" (on the heel's Air bubble), and most plainly, "Oil Green," which gives the Air Max Muse a real visual weight.

Not that it needed much help in that department.

Considering the recent Air Max innovations and delightful colorway contrivances that've recently come out of Nike's design HQ, the new Air Max Muse isn't even the wildest sneaker to step onto the streets but it is, if anything, a sign that the weighty dad shoe is poised for great things in 2025.

Makes sense that the oily green colorway is releasing alongside the more classic silver Air Max Muse on January 10 via Nike's website and SNKRS app, kicking off what could be a very big year for the very big shoe.