Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Even Drenched in "Oil," Nike's Newest Air Max Chunkster Is a Stunner

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max Muse is about to take over 2025. Well, maybe. The all-new Air Max sneaker hasn't gotten the big Nike push you'd expect of a flagship shoe but, then again, it did only just debut in proper.

In mid-2024, first looks at Nike's Air Max Muse emerged thanks to, of all people, Nike athlete and Olympian gymnast Jordan Chiles.

Shop Nike Air Max Muse

Certainly, Chiles is deserving of the title of "Muse" but that she would be the Nike ambassador tapped to introduce a fresh Air Max sneaker speaks to the crossover appeal that the Muse is intended to foster.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

You can see the appeal, either way: Nike's Air Max Muse debuted in a smart black and metallic silver colorway that infused flashy Y2K appeal into a covetable dad shoe shape.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Max Muse has all the hallmarks of a wholly different sleeper Nike hit, in fact. Compare the Muse to Nike's famously thicc Air Monarch and its stylish M2K Tekno cousin. The comparative chunk is all too obvious.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

As such, the Air Max Muse may be more intended to slowly rev up in demand as opposed to suddenly explode with vitality, akin to the Air Monarch's patient buildup in hype.

That'd at least explain why Nike is being so deliberate with its rollout of new colorways for the thus-unreleased Air Max Muse.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, the Air Max Muse is quietly releasing in a statement design that dresses the thicc sneaker in a variety of contrasting hues.

Besides the familiar black base, there's also a smattering of "University Red" (on the Swoosh), "Metallic Silver" (on the heel's Air bubble), and most plainly, "Oil Green," which gives the Air Max Muse a real visual weight.

nike
1 / 3

Not that it needed much help in that department.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Considering the recent Air Max innovations and delightful colorway contrivances that've recently come out of Nike's design HQ, the new Air Max Muse isn't even the wildest sneaker to step onto the streets but it is, if anything, a sign that the weighty dad shoe is poised for great things in 2025.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Makes sense that the oily green colorway is releasing alongside the more classic silver Air Max Muse on January 10 via Nike's website and SNKRS app, kicking off what could be a very big year for the very big shoe.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeM ACG Hiking Short
$52.00
$65.00
Available in:
ML
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Slip-on Air Max Sneaker Was Already Bold. Now, It's a Straight Stunner
  • Nike Sculpts a Pretty (& Thicc) "Alabaster" Air Max Sneaker
  • Nike’s Newest Air Max Hybrid Sneaker Is Also Its Slickest
  • Nike's Chunked-ful Air Max Sneaker Is Coming in (Red) Hot
  • In "Cave Stone," Nike's Incredibly Chonky Air Max Sneaker Goes Hard
What To Read Next
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now