Highsnobiety
Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Skater Ishod Wair and Nike SB are up to good things with the Air Max Ishod, Wair's second signature skate shoe with the brand. And another solid colorway just entered the chat.

The latest Air Max Ishod emerges in a "Denim Turquoise" colorway. Like those "Denim" Air Force 1s, the Ishod skate sneakers aren't exactly made of the material (although that's not such a bad idea). The shoes actually come with its regular smooth leather and meshy uppers, topped with a half-blue, half-black color scheme.

Even then, this shade of blue isn't necessarily the denim blues you'd expect. But who cares, really. It's another great-looking Ishod skate shoe.

Who said sequels aren't as good as the originals? They obviously didn't meet the Air Max Ishod, also known as the Ishod 2. Besides being a skate-able Air Max sneaker, one of the coolest things about Wair's sneaker is that it doesn't look like the average skate shoe.

It is almost like a skate model dressed up as a basketball sneaker (hooping shoes from the '90s were on the mood board, by the way). At the same time, certain colorways, like the "Silver Bullet" Ishods, channel classic running shoe energy, unlocking another sporty layer to the shoe.

But under the hood, the Nike SB Ishod 2 blooms with shred-ready fixings from a broken-in cupsole to the grippy herringbone patterned outsole.

And for the finale, the shoe usually comes wrapped in some really nice colorway, like this split-tone "Denim Turquoise" version. By the way, fans can cop the "denim" pairs right now available on Nike's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
