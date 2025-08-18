A Quirky Air Max Sneaker With Real Flower Power

The Nike Air Max Sunder has always been something of an outlier.

A little-known ‘90s Nike deepcut until being reintroduced through a COMME des GARÇONS collaboration in 2022, the shoe’s zippered upper and thick mudguard reinforced with perforated paneling make it distinct from the other shoes in Nike’s Air Max family.

And now it's back in colorways like the upcoming “Persian Violet,” Nike’s Air Max Sunder is only becoming more striking.

Fading from soft pink at the zipper into a rich violet wash, the upper is designed to replicate the yellow and purple colors of a Persian violet flower. The end result looks almost like a DIY tie-dyed techy sneaker.

What works best here is how the blacked‑out midsole and liner combo grounds the violet-colored upper and ensures wearability. The perforated armor plates add texture without bulk, and, in true Nike Air Max Sunder fashion, the zip keeps the lines clean with no laces fighting the artwork.

Beyond perennial classics like the Air Max 1, Dunk, or Air Force 1, Nike has been digging into its archives and reappearing with some of its most outlandish shoe designs, like the literally crazy Air Max Craze or its rugged yet minimal ACG mule.

The Air Max Sunder sits squarely in that lane of late-’90s experiments resurrected without losing any of their quirky original look.

Priced at $190, the Air Max Sunder “Persian Violet” arrives this Fall on Nike’s website.

