Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Quirky Air Max Sneaker With Real Flower Power

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 2

The Nike Air Max Sunder has always been something of an outlier. 

A little-known ‘90s Nike deepcut until being reintroduced through a COMME des GARÇONS collaboration in 2022, the shoe’s zippered upper and thick mudguard reinforced with perforated paneling make it distinct from the other shoes in Nike’s Air Max family.

Shop Nike Air Max Saunder

And now it's back in colorways like the upcoming “Persian Violet,” Nike’s Air Max Sunder is only becoming more striking.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Fading from soft pink at the zipper into a rich violet wash, the upper is designed to replicate the yellow and purple colors of a Persian violet flower. The end result looks almost like a DIY tie-dyed techy sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

What works best here is how the blacked‑out midsole and liner combo grounds the violet-colored upper and ensures wearability. The perforated armor plates add texture without bulk, and, in true Nike Air Max Sunder fashion, the zip keeps the lines clean with no laces fighting the artwork.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Beyond perennial classics like the Air Max 1, Dunk, or Air Force 1, Nike has been digging into its archives and reappearing with some of its most outlandish shoe designs, like the literally crazy Air Max Craze or its rugged yet minimal ACG mule.  

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Max Sunder sits squarely in that lane of late-’90s experiments resurrected without losing any of their quirky original look. 

Priced at $190, the Air Max Sunder “Persian Violet” arrives this Fall on Nike’s website.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • One Nike Air Max's Greatest Design Is Another Air Max's Fresh 'Fit
  • Nike’s Kooky Zippered Air Max Is Now Nearly Indestructible
  • A Frankly Adorable Pair of Nike Air Max Sneakers
  • Nike’s All-New Air Max Is Simpler Than the Rest
  • Nike's Wild Air Max Sneaker-Loafer Just Got Wilder
What To Read Next
  • A Football-Skate Shoe Born on the Pitch, Raised on Grip Tape
  • Probably the Cleanest adidas Samba Ever Designed
  • adidas’ Flat-Soled Dad Shoe Is Secretly High-Tech
  • A Quirky Air Max Sneaker With Real Flower Power
  • Be Careful, Nike’s Stealthy Jordan 1 Has an “Inner Beast”
  • Retuning a Trail Shoe Supercar (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now