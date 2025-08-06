Nike's All-New Phoenix Shoe Rises Outta the Air Max Ashes

Like a phoenix, Nike's newest Air Max shoe is rising from the ashes with blue-flame flair. Nike's Air Max Phoenix sneaker is a bounce-happy shoe that's so slim in its sleekness it doesn't look like an Air Max at first glance.

Unlike more traditional Air Max sneakers that sport unmissable air units, the Phoenix's air unit is noticeably sleeker, so it blends in fluidly with the sneaker's outsole.

The Air Max Phoenix also sports a soft mesh upper with gradient blue paneling at the forefoot and heel, complemented by a shiny royal blue Swoosh that amplifies the blue flame aura radiating from the sneaker.

Soft foam cushioning keeps the Air Max Phoenix's comfy vibe going, and the subtle air unit maintains the slim quintessence of the sneaker. The Air Max Phoenix is doing the least but in the best way.

Available on the Nike website, the Air Max Phoenix sneaker is on sale for $125 and also comes in various black-based colorways.

Unfortunately, it's only available in kid's sizes, at least for now, though it does resemble the Air Max 270 if that's any consolation.

Slimmer-than-average Air Max sneakers are a growing population within the Air Max family, marked by standout sneakers like the notably slender Air Max Nuaxis and the ubër skinny Air Max Torch 4.

When it comes to the Air Max sneaker universe, it appears that thin is very much in.

