Nike's New Dummy-Thick Air Max Is Like a Dad Shoe With a BBL

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
Forget eras, Nike is entering a whole new dimension. The Nike Air Max Portal is a world-opening sneaker that builds upon the existing chunky lore of the Air Max sneaker universe.

Air Max sneakers are known for having some serious chunk, but the Air Max Portal shoe takes that categorical thickness to new cloud-like heights.

The Nike Air Max Portal wears a cloud-like curved platform sole that snuggles the shoe's oversized Air unit. Up top, the Air Max Portal wears ombre "Phantom/Desert Khaki/Black" wave paneling paired with a sandy brown tongue. 

The earthy vibe of the sneaker is offset nicely with black embroidery at the tongue and a shiny black Swoosh that contrasts with the lightness above.

Available on the Nike website for $115 and under, the Nike Air Max Portal sneaker comes in some equally stunning gradients, including a sunrise-inspired take as well as a galaxy-esque iteration.

On a celestial level, this shoe is quite the gem.

In fact, there are a lot of cosmically good Air Max sneakers circling Nike’s orbit right now.

The lightning-stuck Nike Air Max 180 and the stormy Nike Air Max 90 are a few of the portal-opening Air Max sneakers that have found clear inspiration in worldly elements and beyond. 

The results? Out of this world Air Max sneakers that just won't quit.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
