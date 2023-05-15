Jorts and Timbs? Suddenly We're Back in 90s New York

Few things say New York hip-hop culture more than a pair of Timberland's 6-Inch boots.

Initially designed as a sturdy piece of workwear, the classic yellow suede boot's sturdy construction found fans far beyond the construction site — especially in NY.

While the city's rap scene blew up, the boots were on the feet of everyone from Tupac to Aaliyah, name-dropped in Biggie's lyrics, found on Mobb Deep's album covers, and if you fast forward to the early 2000s you'll even find Cam'Ron decked out in an all-pink pair.

In true 90s fashion, you would find the shoes almost exclusively worn with an extremely baggy pair of jeans. But what do you do if you want to wear "The Original Yellow Boot" during the warmer months? Switch the jeans for baggy jorts, of course.

Two cornerstones of 90s hip-hop fashion, combine them and you have a look that's deeply entrenched in New York's history.

Hip hop duo Mobb Deep photographed in The Meatpacking District in New York. Getty Images / Gregory Bojorquez

And as the boot celebrates its 50th anniversary, there are few better ways to honor it than to also bring out the baggiest pair of jeans shorts imaginable — just as many of New York's current rappers have done.

Most notably, New York's very own A$AP Mob has been leading the charge with Rocky's dollar-sign-covered look up above, A$AP Ferg and his super long jean shorts down below, and A$AP Nast's matching jacket and shorts (although, on closer inspection, Nast's baggy shorts are a leather pair from GUESS USA).

But it isn't just New York natives who have been trying out the unconventional pairing, nor is it just rappers.

Lil Yachty, whose style credentials have been criminally underrated, was even wearing shorts and Timberland's on the beach when he recently interviewed Drake.

Plus, you've got the NBA's best-dressed player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, wearing the classic yellow version of the boots with Louis Vuitton monogrammed denim and a GUESS USA leather jacket for a take on the look that's way out of my budget.

Since we've already added baggy jorts to our summer wishlist, thanks in large part to Amelia Gray Hamlin, it looks like it's time to find some matching Timbs.