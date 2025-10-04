Nike's Ultra-Creamy Running Shoe Looks Good Enough to Drink

Got milk? Nike's Air Superfly doesn't necessarily come with any, but the classic running shoe does look as good as a tall glass of the satisfying beverage.

The Air Superfly's revival continues with this all-new "Sail" iteration, which sees the early 2000s runner model wrapped in premium off-white leather.

Really, Nike goes full tonal with the newest Superfly sneaker, giving it a fine clean "Sail" look across the board. Well, almost. The shoes feature some bright red branding on the tongue, but still, this is one super fly, well, Superfly sneaker.

It honestly looks good enough to sip or even dip some cookies in. But maybe save that for your actual milk.

Nike's Air Superfly sneaker has previously enjoyed some luxury spins, including collaborations with high-end names like Dover Street Market and Tomo Koizumi. However, before that, Nike was already preparing the sneaker for a stylish yet luxurious comeback, reimagining the classic track shoe with lustrous faux fur and even trendy, creamy "butter yellow" designs.

This premium leather Superfly merely advances the model's strong fashion streak. And for those wondering, the new "Sail" pairs are now available on Nike's overseas websites for around $170.

