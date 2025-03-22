Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In Its Oldest & Boldest Colorway, Nike's Lowkey Running Sneaker Still Stuns

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The relaunch of the Nike Air Superfly sneaker just got bolder.

The Nike Air Superfly recently surfaced in a classic neon and silver colorway called "Cyber." This is one of the Superfly's OG colorways from its initial debut in 2000. Now, it's back.

Shop Nike Air Superfly

The "Cyber" Superfly sneakers are as much stunners as they were during the aughts. Like the OG pairs, highlighter greens decorate the midsole and tongue, while shiny silver coats those breezy perforated moments. Meanwhile, the outsole offers up a surprising pop of blue and red, bringing even more color to the already vibrant design.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Superfly is a very lowkey running shoe, especially when looking at the bare-bones design (no color added). Its minimalist and somewhat formal design is like an open invitation for bold colorways, an invite which Nike has happily accepted for yesterday's and today's Superfly.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Nike continues to dress up the retro model up in wonderfully colorful schemes, like the lovely "Ale Brown" and fiery "Mystic Red." I wonder how adventurous the sportswear brand will get with the Superfly's forthcoming drops (I recently spotted some vintage argyle patterned pairs on eBay. Do I smell a revival?)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The "Cyber" Air Superfly sneakers are scheduled to land at Naked on April 4. It's safe to assume they'll also land at other retailers and, hopefully, Nike around the same time.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$110.00
$200.00
Available in:
35.53636.537.5
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$90.75
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54143
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • No Notes: This Summer-Ready Nike Air Force 1 Is Texturally Perfect
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Finally, the Perfect "Linen" Nike Air Forces
    • Sneakers
  • In "Ale Brown," Nike's Super Minimal Racing Sneaker Is Quite Lovely
    • Sneakers
  • A Ma Maniére's Luxe Leather Nike Air Maxes, Made in the Name of Love (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • In Its Oldest & Boldest Colorway, Nike's Lowkey Running Sneaker Still Stuns
    • Sneakers
  • This Boot Is Like a Timberland But Better
    • Sneakers
  • What Happens When Ferrari & Richard Mille Link Up? Another $1 Million Watch
    • Watches
  • Nike's Outdoor-Flavored "Dunk" Is Now Built to Last
    • Sneakers
  • Dickies' Workwear Uniform Goes Corporate
    • Style
  • This Inflatable Nike Jacket Is the Evolution of a Rare Grail
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now