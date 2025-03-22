In Its Oldest & Boldest Colorway, Nike's Lowkey Running Sneaker Still Stuns

The relaunch of the Nike Air Superfly sneaker just got bolder.

The Nike Air Superfly recently surfaced in a classic neon and silver colorway called "Cyber." This is one of the Superfly's OG colorways from its initial debut in 2000. Now, it's back.

The "Cyber" Superfly sneakers are as much stunners as they were during the aughts. Like the OG pairs, highlighter greens decorate the midsole and tongue, while shiny silver coats those breezy perforated moments. Meanwhile, the outsole offers up a surprising pop of blue and red, bringing even more color to the already vibrant design.

The Air Superfly is a very lowkey running shoe, especially when looking at the bare-bones design (no color added). Its minimalist and somewhat formal design is like an open invitation for bold colorways, an invite which Nike has happily accepted for yesterday's and today's Superfly.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike continues to dress up the retro model up in wonderfully colorful schemes, like the lovely "Ale Brown" and fiery "Mystic Red." I wonder how adventurous the sportswear brand will get with the Superfly's forthcoming drops (I recently spotted some vintage argyle patterned pairs on eBay. Do I smell a revival?)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The "Cyber" Air Superfly sneakers are scheduled to land at Naked on April 4. It's safe to assume they'll also land at other retailers and, hopefully, Nike around the same time.