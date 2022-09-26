Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Closer Look at Kipchoge's Record-Breaking Nike Sneakers

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

On the morning of September 26, the world watched on as Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge smashed his own world record at the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

The 37 year old and double Olympic champion – whose previous record was also set in the German capital back in 2018 – crossed the line in 2:01:09, shaving 30 seconds off his previous best.

The win firmly cemented Kipchoge’s status as the greatest marathoner of all time (as if that was in any doubt) and saw his own personal record increase to 15 wins out of the 17 official marathons he has run.

Now, you don’t have to be super-observant or eagle-eyed to have caught the sneakers Kipchoge was running in on Sunday, as the new bright orange take on the Nike Alphafly 2 was pretty hard to ignore.

Debuted for the first time earlier this year, the Alphafly 2 is Nike’s latest and most progressive answer to the “super shoe”, a performance-focused sneaker which boasts carbon-fiber technology to improve running economy.

Initially dropping in all-white back in July, the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 (to give it its full name) has since been seen in a handful of alternate colorways, the most recent of which being “Total Orange” earlier this month.

Available online now for $275, Nike’s Alphafly 2 is likely to see its popularity increase ten-fold following Kipchoge’s breathtaking performance over the weekend, although the debate on which is the best “super shoe” will continue to roll on.

While getting a pair for yourself may not see you clock anywhere near Kipchoge’s 2:01:09 for the marathon, it will at least make you look the part, which is something at least.

