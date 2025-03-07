Nike's All-New "Crocs" Clog Takes Its First Bold Steps

Nike got deep in its clog bag with this one. Meet the ReactX Rejuven8.

Originally believed to be named the "Comfort Ride," the Nike ReactX Rejuven8 is quite literally the future of Nike comfort in slide-in form. The shoe is not only the newest slip-on effort from the brand but the next chapter in the ReactX story.

For those wondering, "What the heck is ReactX," Nike's ReactX foam technology was introduced in 2023 through the brand's InfinityRN 4 running shoe. The ReactX foam is supposed to be this even more responsive and eco-friendly version of the brand's original React — hold the X – material.

Nike's InfinityRN sneaker sported ReactX-infused soles for its debut. As for the Rejuven8 clog, Nike's new Crocs-like model is made entirely out of ReactX. That's right; it's a full-on foam Swoosh recovery shoe.

Molded with Nike's high-tech foam, the ReactX Rejuvun8 even offers up a back-from-the-future design. The semi-chunky clog features these ripples through the upper, joined by breathable holes. It almost like a Swoosh-fied Croc from years ahead.

What's more, Nike tops the eye-catching design with these vibrant colorways for a bold debut. Right now, black, grey, light brown, neon green, and orange colorways are up for grabs on Nike's website. The model is also expected to release in pink and blue schemes later this year.

With its Swoosh advancements, I expected Nike's new Rejuven8 clog to retail for at least $100. However, Nike's clog goes for an affordable price of just $70. It joins a string of other budget-friendly shoes by the brand, like the V5 RNR and Cortez-ish Pacific sneaker. Who doesn't like new Nike goodies for less?

Nike's Rejuven8 clog is new to the collection, yes, but the sportswear giant is not new to the clog game. The label has been producing slip-on styles for quite some time. Most recently, Nike revived its ACG Rufus and Clogposite models, which date back to the late 90s and early 2000s. These previously unsung styles weren't the most popular back in the day, but now, they're being embraced with even more open arms, thanks to the normalization of weird-ish clogs as stylishly cozy steppers.

Nike's ReactX Rejuven8 enters the scene at the perfect time, and it's even got LeBron James' approval already. With pairs quickly getting snatched up, Nike's new clog is already looking to slide its way to the top.