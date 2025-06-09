Nike's Wavy New Non-Air Max Is a Futuristic Flat Shoe

Nike is busy in the lab, having whipped up yet another all-new sneaker called the Astra Ultra.

Nike's Astra Ultra is interesting because it resembles a performance sneaker, almost basketball shoe-coded even. However, according to sneaker leakers, the brand-new Nikes are for more casual, fashion-y purposes.

It follows the same concept as other recent Nike shoes, such as the pending Ava Rover shoe, a runner-style sneaker that looks back from the future. Nike even enlisted fashion label Hyein Seo to help give the Ava Rover a stylish and minimalist welcome to the world.

These sneakers still have a somewhat sports-ready edge to them. For the Astra Ultra in particular, it's slim, performance-style vibe is reminiscent of today's other it-models like the PUMA Speedcat.

Nike

As far as other details, Nike's Astra Ultra appears to offer serious cushioning, from its interiors to its wavy puffer uppers.

At the same time, the Nike sneaker features a slanted shoelace system like the Footscape and Total 90. Finally, the shoe finishes with these eye-catching patterned soles, which likely provide excellent grip, whether touching concrete or the glossy wood floors of your local coffee shop.

Right now, Nike's Astra Ultra looks to make a stealthy entrance into the sneaker game, surfacing in the classic "Triple Black" colorway seen on Nike's most iconic sneakers (the Air Force 1, especially).

The new, seriously wavy Swoosh shoe is expected to release this fall at Nike for $110, joining the Ava Rover as one of the season's major Nike debuts.

