Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Wavy New Non-Air Max Is a Futuristic Flat Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike is busy in the lab, having whipped up yet another all-new sneaker called the Astra Ultra.

Nike's Astra Ultra is interesting because it resembles a performance sneaker, almost basketball shoe-coded even. However, according to sneaker leakers, the brand-new Nikes are for more casual, fashion-y purposes.

Shop Nike New Arrivals

It follows the same concept as other recent Nike shoes, such as the pending Ava Rover shoe, a runner-style sneaker that looks back from the future. Nike even enlisted fashion label Hyein Seo to help give the Ava Rover a stylish and minimalist welcome to the world.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

These sneakers still have a somewhat sports-ready edge to them. For the Astra Ultra in particular, it's slim, performance-style vibe is reminiscent of today's other it-models like the PUMA Speedcat.

As far as other details, Nike's Astra Ultra appears to offer serious cushioning, from its interiors to its wavy puffer uppers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At the same time, the Nike sneaker features a slanted shoelace system like the Footscape and Total 90. Finally, the shoe finishes with these eye-catching patterned soles, which likely provide excellent grip, whether touching concrete or the glossy wood floors of your local coffee shop.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Right now, Nike's Astra Ultra looks to make a stealthy entrance into the sneaker game, surfacing in the classic "Triple Black" colorway seen on Nike's most iconic sneakers (the Air Force 1, especially).

The new, seriously wavy Swoosh shoe is expected to release this fall at Nike for $110, joining the Ava Rover as one of the season's major Nike debuts.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeM ACG Hiking Short
$52.00
$65.00
Available in:
S
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Patta's Nike Air Max 90 Is, Of Course, Wonderfully Wavy (EXCLUSIVE)
  • An Ultra-Classic Nike Running Shoe Has Gone Dressy
  • Nike's Wildly Wavy "Crocs" Keep Coming with the Heat
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
  • Nike's Ultra-Clean Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Looks Like Pure Money
What To Read Next
  • In Suede, Vans' Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe
  • Pulse Check: NBA Style and The Tunnel Fit Phenomenon
  • The LOEWE Vans Get Their Handsewn Flowers
  • Leveling up the Most Fashionable Alarm Clock
  • New Balance Serves Up Flames 990 Dad Shoes for the Community
  • The Best of Ralph Lauren Polo's Past, in the Present
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now