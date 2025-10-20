Nike's Milky "Bode" Sneaker Is Truly a Clean Classic

Nike's giving the Astrograbber sneaker the delicious revival it deserves, complete with milky spins even.

Continuing the rollout, Nike adds a new creamy "Coconut Milk" colorway to the growing Astrograbber collection.

It's a clean addition to the family, wrapped in premium velvety leather uppers and buttery white Swooshes. It's also another example of Nike keeping this classic, well, classic.

The Astrograbber already has the retro look. Nike has only maintained the aesthetic by dressing up the model in faded color schemes, as if literally straight from the archives (maybe a little fresher).

Nike

Even the more adventurous Astrograbbers look disco-ready.

It's why Bode was a perfect fit to bring back the shoe. The brand simply elevated the model's vintage charm by updating it with better, more luxurious materials. In turn, Bode also helped turn the Astrograbber into a full-on fashion shoe.

The "Coconut Milk" Astrograbber is even kind of similar to one of Bode's collaborations, except less breathable and minus the fashion brand itself.

Nike's "Coconut Milk" Astrograbber is said to be dropping sometime before the year is out. Expect them to populate soon on Nike's website, alongside the other nostalgic Astrograbbers.

