Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Gives a Velvet-Covered Classic the Love (& Flowers) It Deserves

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Astrograbber, a sneaker born from the tough turf, wants love, too.

Nike gives the football classic the red-rope VIP treatment, with the newest versions appearing with plush red velvet uppers and gleaming star-shaped studs all over.

Shop Nike

Alongside a blacked-out Waffle sole, the Nike sneakers also feature a lush rose on the retro-style tongue tag.

It's an extremely romantic look for the classic sports model. But hey, even football icons deserve love.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike is showing plenty of love to its Astrograbber at the moment. The model returned to the scene nearly 50 years after its debut, revived through a coveted collaboration with fashion label Bode.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After a couple of collabs with the wizards of retro fashion, Nike has now shifted its focus to the Astrograbbers in-line rollout, releasing fresh, albeit classic, colorways, including a black pair that almost felt like Bode 2.0.

The main thing here is that the Astrograbber's game days are over. We'll never forget its impact on the field, but the Nike sneaker is now in its fashion era, appearing in looks too nice for tackling and touchdowns. Although its classic leather constructions and smooth suede looks have been worthy of a touchdown celebration.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The stylish rebirth continues with the red velvet Astrograbbers, which are expected to be released sometime this year on Nike's website.

SHOP MORE NIKE

Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bode Made Nike Sneakers. Now, Nike's Making Bode Sneakers
  • There Are Nike Dad Shoes. Then, There's the Nike Girl Shoe
  • Nike's "Velvet Brown" Air Force 1 Is a Box of Delicious Leathery Chocolates
  • Nike Roasted a Downright Delightful Coffee-Flavored Un-Dad Shoe
  • A Grand Return of a Semi-Forgotten But Flawless Nike Turf Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike Turned an Already-Luxe Leather Air Max Into a Straight-up Gem
  • Nike Gives a Velvet-Covered Classic the Love (& Flowers) It Deserves
  • The Virgil Abloh Archive Is More Than the Sum of Its 20,000 Parts (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Day in Milan with Onitsuka Tiger and Anfisa Letyago
  • Telfar's Timberlands Are Anything but Work Boots
  • Still Modern, Still LOEWE
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now