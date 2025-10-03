Nike Gives a Velvet-Covered Classic the Love (& Flowers) It Deserves

Nike's Astrograbber, a sneaker born from the tough turf, wants love, too.

Nike gives the football classic the red-rope VIP treatment, with the newest versions appearing with plush red velvet uppers and gleaming star-shaped studs all over.

Alongside a blacked-out Waffle sole, the Nike sneakers also feature a lush rose on the retro-style tongue tag.

It's an extremely romantic look for the classic sports model. But hey, even football icons deserve love.

Nike is showing plenty of love to its Astrograbber at the moment. The model returned to the scene nearly 50 years after its debut, revived through a coveted collaboration with fashion label Bode.

After a couple of collabs with the wizards of retro fashion, Nike has now shifted its focus to the Astrograbbers in-line rollout, releasing fresh, albeit classic, colorways, including a black pair that almost felt like Bode 2.0.

The main thing here is that the Astrograbber's game days are over. We'll never forget its impact on the field, but the Nike sneaker is now in its fashion era, appearing in looks too nice for tackling and touchdowns. Although its classic leather constructions and smooth suede looks have been worthy of a touchdown celebration.

The stylish rebirth continues with the red velvet Astrograbbers, which are expected to be released sometime this year on Nike's website.

