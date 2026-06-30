This Wonderfully Woven Nike Sneaker Plays Both Fields

Nike's newest Astrograbber is the best of both kinds of football, wrapped in one textural sneaker.

See, the Astrograbber was originally designed for American football, completed with cleated bottoms for gripping the turf. The latest version maintains much of the OG gridiron aesthetic but also incorporates elements of the other kind of football, a.k.a. soccer.

Specifically, the sneakers feature a familiar extended tongue, like those seen on classic soccer cleats such as the Nike Tiempo.

And on top of playing both fields, the latest Astrograbber sneaker gets a nice woven makeover similar to a recent pair of Air Force 1s. The breezy textiles pretty much cover the upper and flappy tongue. The shoes also feature some nice suede touches and embroidery, making them extra classy.

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Believe it or not, this isn't the first time the Astrograbber tried out for the soccer team. Nike also introduced a version with quilted leather uppers, basically giving it the full-on soccer shoe look.

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Nike has also soccer-fied other classic sneakers, resulting in long-tongue takes on the Cortez and Killshot models. Now, the Astrograbber is rocking out with its tongue out, just in time for the World Cup, at that.

The new Astrograbber Textile sneaker is now up for grabs on Nike Japan's website for ¥19,910, or roughly $122.

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