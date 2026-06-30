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This Wonderfully Woven Nike Sneaker Plays Both Fields

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's newest Astrograbber is the best of both kinds of football, wrapped in one textural sneaker.

See, the Astrograbber was originally designed for American football, completed with cleated bottoms for gripping the turf. The latest version maintains much of the OG gridiron aesthetic but also incorporates elements of the other kind of football, a.k.a. soccer.

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Specifically, the sneakers feature a familiar extended tongue, like those seen on classic soccer cleats such as the Nike Tiempo.

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And on top of playing both fields, the latest Astrograbber sneaker gets a nice woven makeover similar to a recent pair of Air Force 1s. The breezy textiles pretty much cover the upper and flappy tongue. The shoes also feature some nice suede touches and embroidery, making them extra classy.

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Believe it or not, this isn't the first time the Astrograbber tried out for the soccer team. Nike also introduced a version with quilted leather uppers, basically giving it the full-on soccer shoe look.

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Nike has also soccer-fied other classic sneakers, resulting in long-tongue takes on the Cortez and Killshot models. Now, the Astrograbber is rocking out with its tongue out, just in time for the World Cup, at that.

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The new Astrograbber Textile sneaker is now up for grabs on Nike Japan's website for ¥19,910, or roughly $122.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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