Vintage Nike Gear Inspired atmos' Retro "Trend" Capsule

We get so caught up in Nike's shoe releases like Air Max Day cops and its upcoming Union LA Dunks that we tend to forget about the sportswear brand's apparel drops, which are usually pretty solid.

For the Nike Trend capsule collection, in particular, atmos reminds us just how cool Nike's clothes are, especially its nostalgic pieces.

Dropping on March 31 at atmos' web and physical stores, the Japanese sneaker store's Nike Trend collection channels vintage vibes as Nike's 90s Futura logo takes over the capsule's pieces, offering a vintage aesthetic that's cool enough to check off contemporary dress code boxes.

Mock-neck pullovers boast intentionally-worn hues of faded browns and light grey, as if they were pulled straight from your local vintage shop.

When coordinated with the latest sneakers or even biker shorts (you know, when you feel like being Princess Diana for the day), a look with the Nike Trend piece appears classic yet modern. Nostalgic yet fresh.

That's the Trend capsule in a nutshell.

The Trend capsule's noteworthy star is its Nike coaches jacket, presented in blue and black. It's a top-notch layering piece for spring, equipped with lightweight sporty functionality and contemporary minimalist flair.

It's always a good time when Nike brings back its Futura logo: peep how good its retro-inspired 2019 Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur football kits looked.

Sure, Nike pushes out dope sneakers (and weekly L's) but don't sleep on the clothes.

I always enjoy a bit of vintage Nike sportswear, or even just the retro feel, and atmos' Nike Trend capsule is a good reminder to never sleep on the Swoosh's wearables.