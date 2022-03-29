Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vintage Nike Gear Inspired atmos' Retro "Trend" Capsule

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
atmos / Sota Nagashima
1 / 7

We get so caught up in Nike's shoe releases like Air Max Day cops and its upcoming Union LA Dunks that we tend to forget about the sportswear brand's apparel drops, which are usually pretty solid.

For the Nike Trend capsule collection, in particular, atmos reminds us just how cool Nike's clothes are, especially its nostalgic pieces.

Dropping on March 31 at atmos' web and physical stores, the Japanese sneaker store's Nike Trend collection channels vintage vibes as Nike's 90s Futura logo takes over the capsule's pieces, offering a vintage aesthetic that's cool enough to check off contemporary dress code boxes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Mock-neck pullovers boast intentionally-worn hues of faded browns and light grey, as if they were pulled straight from your local vintage shop.

When coordinated with the latest sneakers or even biker shorts (you know, when you feel like being Princess Diana for the day), a look with the Nike Trend piece appears classic yet modern. Nostalgic yet fresh.

That's the Trend capsule in a nutshell.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Trend capsule's noteworthy star is its Nike coaches jacket, presented in blue and black. It's a top-notch layering piece for spring, equipped with lightweight sporty functionality and contemporary minimalist flair.

It's always a good time when Nike brings back its Futura logo: peep how good its retro-inspired 2019 Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur football kits looked.

Sure, Nike pushes out dope sneakers (and weekly L's) but don't sleep on the clothes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

I always enjoy a bit of vintage Nike sportswear, or even just the retro feel, and atmos' Nike Trend capsule is a good reminder to never sleep on the Swoosh's wearables.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
  • StylistToshihiko Hirano
  • Hair & MakeupTakeru Urushibara
  • EditingSota Nagashima
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Retro Killshot-ish Sneaker Has Gone Bottega
  • Nigo’s Retro Nike Air Force Has Its Own Bling
  • Bode's Retro Nike Football Shoes Are Just as Good the Second Time Around
  • The CdG Rejuvenation of Nike's Breezy Throwback Runner
  • Jacquemus Is Very Retro, Down to Its Nikes
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now