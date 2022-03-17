Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Air Force 1 High? We’ll Take It From Here

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Force 1 High “We’ll Take It From Here”

Release Date: 2022

Price: $135

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: When you create a timeless classic like Nike did with the Air Force 1, it often morphs into countless iterations over the years, in a way, becoming less of a sneaker and more of a canvas.

Think of the traditional all-white leather Air Force 1 Low (or Mid, or High, depending on your preference) as a blank sheet of paper. As it is, it serves a purpose and serves it well. Shared amongst various creators and minds, it had the potential to spawn a plethora of unique takes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Collaborations have offered some of the greatest Air Force 1s we've ever seen – my personal favorites being the black ACRONYM Lows and green camo Supreme Lows – but its more simplistic, in-house updates shouldn't go overlooked.

Case in point, the High Sculpt. Making its return for 2022, the silhouette takes everything great about the AF1 High and makes it cleaner; more minimalistic. Its iconic basketball silhouette remains, now featuring a sculpted collar free of the traditional ankle strap – removing a majority of the sneaker's bulk.

This iteration, dubbed "We'll Take It From Here," comes with additional details that make it a shoe worthy of attention. Exposed stitching and embroidery appear across the midfoot and heel, with a particularly nice touch being the sneaker's namesake phrase towards the rear.

Cut-out Swooshes on the lateral and medial sides allow a touch of grey to creep through onto the white leather upper, both of which are beautifully contrasted by pale pink, deep green, and vintage-washed midsoles.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Force 1 may be perfect as is, but this execution is deserving of respect.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Tabi Low Black
$470.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
SalomonXT-Wings 2 Advanced Black/Black/Magnet
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidasStreetball 2 Orbit Green/Magnet Lime/Core Black
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
  • This Super Hairy Nike Air Force 1 Is a Different Animal
  • This Suede Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Is Almost Too Handsome for Words
  • This Nicely Textured Nike Air Force 1 Is Easter Egg Hunt-Ready
  • No Notes: This Summer-Ready Nike Air Force 1 Is Texturally Perfect
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now