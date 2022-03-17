Nike's Air Force 1 High? We’ll Take It From Here
Brand: Nike
Model: Air Force 1 High “We’ll Take It From Here”
Release Date: 2022
Price: $135
Buy: Online at Nike
Editor's Notes: When you create a timeless classic like Nike did with the Air Force 1, it often morphs into countless iterations over the years, in a way, becoming less of a sneaker and more of a canvas.
Think of the traditional all-white leather Air Force 1 Low (or Mid, or High, depending on your preference) as a blank sheet of paper. As it is, it serves a purpose and serves it well. Shared amongst various creators and minds, it had the potential to spawn a plethora of unique takes.
Collaborations have offered some of the greatest Air Force 1s we've ever seen – my personal favorites being the black ACRONYM Lows and green camo Supreme Lows – but its more simplistic, in-house updates shouldn't go overlooked.
Case in point, the High Sculpt. Making its return for 2022, the silhouette takes everything great about the AF1 High and makes it cleaner; more minimalistic. Its iconic basketball silhouette remains, now featuring a sculpted collar free of the traditional ankle strap – removing a majority of the sneaker's bulk.
This iteration, dubbed "We'll Take It From Here," comes with additional details that make it a shoe worthy of attention. Exposed stitching and embroidery appear across the midfoot and heel, with a particularly nice touch being the sneaker's namesake phrase towards the rear.
Cut-out Swooshes on the lateral and medial sides allow a touch of grey to creep through onto the white leather upper, both of which are beautifully contrasted by pale pink, deep green, and vintage-washed midsoles.
The Air Force 1 may be perfect as is, but this execution is deserving of respect.
