Union LA's Nike Dunk Low Stamps Your Sneaker Passport

Brand: Union x Nike

Model: Dunk Low

Release Date: "Pistachio" colorway on February 5-6 for LA County residents, February 10 in New York, and February 11 at 9AM PST for the general public; "Argon" and "Court Purple" colorways on March 31; "Argon" on SNKRS on April 7

Price: $150

Buy: Union LA's website

Editor’s Notes: With a solid number of rumored Nike and Jordan collaborations under its belt for this year, Union Los Angeles is ready for its first collaborative sneaker rollout of the year.

Union LA is joining the Dunk craze with its take on the Nike Dunk Low. Coming shortly after Dover Street's spin on the model, the iconic LA streetwear brand's Dunk is (literally) fly.

Teasers hit the sneaker net towards the end of last year, revealing "Psychic Blue" and "Midnight Navy" colorways. However, a third color rounds off the travel-inspired pack.

Named the "Passport Pack," the Union LA x Nike Dunk Low pays homage to Union and its early days of hitting up major cities for the most elite streetwear and kicks. Specifically, the Chris Gibbs-led brand shouts out New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo as "homes" to Union.

Three cities sum up three colorways for the "Passport Pack." While "Pistachio" saw a release in February, "Argon" and "Court Purple" arrive in March 2022.

The Union LA Dunks are genuinely the gift that keeps on giving. Translucent ripstop matched with awry stitching takes over the upper, but wait — there's more. These surface details are a rough draft to the actual Dunk (or you can leave it as is, the choice is yours).

Personal curiosity encourages you to peel back the shoes' grid-printed ripstop, revealing a rich Midnight Navy and Pistachio in premium leather underneath.

Skateboarders Briana King and Karim Abdul and creative Kei Hashimoto lead the Union LA x Nike Dunk Low "Passport Pack" campaign, rocking the brand's gear with, of course, the featured sneaker collab.

Joining the Dunks this year, a collaborative Air Jordan 2 and Cortez expect a Spring 2022 release.

Union offers outright innovation on the surface of its Dunk with a classic waiting for its turn to shine below. The decision is up to you, the wearer. Where's your end destination?

