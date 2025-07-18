Nike's Weirdest Ballet Shoe Is a Beauty When It's Buckled

Buckle up! Nike's weirdest shoe just got an elegant upgrade.

Nike's Air Rift sneaker established itself in the wonderfully weird shoe hall of fame when it first dropped in 1996, but it was primarily loved by barefoot runners and Japanese shoe obsessives.

Now that it’s a little more normalized, the Buckled Strap Nike Air Rift sneaker in "Pearl White" comes off as a luxe take on a delightfully strange shoe. The OG Nike Air Rift sneaker debuted with a velcro strap, of course, but this silken take on the shoe rocks buckle straps that bring in a delicate aura to the funky shoe.

Recently, mass tabi hysteria has thrust the Air Rift sneaker to the main stage, and now split-toe shoe fans everywhere are eating good. From Kiko Kostadinov's sliced-up ASICS sneaker to Maison Margiela's numerous Tabi iterations, there is certainly no scarcity of these divinely distinct toe shoes.

When it comes to the Nike Air Rift specifically, the Swoosh has cheffed up a whole buffet of delectable Air Rift sneakers.

And boy, are there flavors. From hairy suede to silky pink ribbon, Nike has played around with just about every Air Rift variation out there. It's about time it buckled down. Available on the Nike website for ¥17,930 (about $120), the sneaker also comes in all black. Very day-to-night vibes.

