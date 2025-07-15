Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Nike Dunk Gone Wonderfully Wild

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike is dropping a croc Dunk Low sneaker.

No, not Crocs like the foam shoe brand. Instead, the sportswear giant is unleashing a faux crocodile skin version of its beloved Dunk shoe.

The "Crocodile" Nike Dunk gets wrapped in glossy, green, reptilian-textured material throughout its upper. The shoe is then topped with a smooth suede Swoosh and branded heel tab in the same color as the croc skin, completing the tonal vibe throughout the shoe.

The newest Dunk is similar to Lil Yachty's croc skin Air Force 1 sneakers, except it's more green and less Concrete Boys. However, Concrete Boys are more than welcome to flex the croc skin Dunks if they please.

For sneakerheads wondering how to get their hands on the wild steppers, the Nike Dunk Low "Crocodile" is expected to drop during the fall season on Nike's website.

With the Harris Tweed pairs and the Panda pack also rumored to releasing then, autumn is looking to be a slam "dunk" for Nike lovers.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
