Nike’s Grayscale Shox Sneaker Re-Laces Football Nostalgia. Literally

Nike’s recent drops have been all about reworking familiar silhouettes through a more experimental lens. And honestly, it’s working.

The Total 90 Shox Magia feels like Nike raiding its own archives and deciding subtlety was never really the point. Just look at those wrap-around laces.

Pulling from two of its most recognizable eras, the shoe fuses the unmistakable early-2000s Total 90 shape with the unmistakable bounce of Shox cushioning, resulting in something that sits somewhere between nostalgia and performance experiment.

The Shox Magia recently had an uncharacteristically playful makeover courtesy of Forget Me Nots, the Tokyo-based sneaker and lifestyle boutique. This time around, it arrives in a clean white and black palette. The contrast sharpens everything, stripped-back enough to respect its football heritage, but bold enough to feel built for the current spotlight.

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Where past Magia iterations leaned into restraint, this version moves in the opposite direction, embracing a more expressive identity that feels right at home in the current era of maximal football-inspired footwear.

It’s not trying to be a quiet revival. Instead, it treats legacy as something to be stretched, exaggerated, and pushed forward. The result is a hybrid that feels less like a reissue and more like a reinterpretation of what pitch-to-street design looks like when nostalgia is turned all the way up.

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The Total 90 Shox Magia White and Black is set to drop on Nike's website July 14.

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