Nike's Dropping an Elderly Foam Sandal

And so Nike's Calm chronicles continue. After kicking off the series with the viral and somewhat controversial slide shoe, the Swoosh introduces a new face: the Nike Calm sandal.

Although the shoe is said to be released in women's sizing, the Nike Calm sandal can be worn by anyone. After all, the summer shoe oozes elderly energy with its chunky look and function-first-style-second setup.

The Nike sandal presents a breezy build complete with open, cushy straps stamped with Nike's famous Swoosh motif. A Nike-branded footbed receives a distinct molding to supply grip for your foot, while the semi-platform sole gets pumped with responsive foam like Nike's other Calm shoes.

Nike sticks to the Calm collection's quiet tonal color palette, rendering the Calm sandal in monochromatic "Light Bone" and "Triple Black" for its big debut.

The Nike Calm sandal also gives off grill-ready vibes, which makes sense. The sandal is anticipated to arrive sometime during sizzling summer season. Expect the comfortable-looking sandals to drop on Nike's website for the smooth price of $80.

Nike really honed on its Calm series last year, which launched with the Calm slide in 2023. Despite the adidas YEEZY comparisons, Nike's sandals appear to be quite the hit with Swoosh fans (it's one of the most highly rated products on Nike's website as we speak).

The muted foam sandal was followed up with flip-flop versions and even Birkenstock-level mules. Make room for the Nike foam dad sandals next.