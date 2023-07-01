The Nike Calm Slide Got Flip Flop'd

Nike's Calm slides haven't even hit the site yet, and there's already talks of new sandal joining the Calm fam.

Its name? The Calm flip flops, of course. And the latest surfaces as literally the Calm slide but in flip-flop form.

The rumored flip-flop preserves the Calm slide's foam build and that familiar molded footbed and platform rubber sole. This go-around, a Swoosh-branded toe thong tops off the sandal versus a single thick strap.

It's a little less YEEZY than its big foam predecessor, for sure, but it's also a lot less calm, appearance-wise (though not as triggering as the Swoosh's trypophobic and recent hybrid efforts). Regardless, it looks mad comfy.

Like the Calm slide, the Calm flip-flops will drop in a couple of colorways, including cream, pink, and black pairs.

There's no release date for the Calm flip flops yet, but we suspect these summer-worthy pairs won't be far behind its sandal sibling — expected to release at Nike on July 13.

But if you're feeling a little impatient, Nordstrom might be able to fix that.