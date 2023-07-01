Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Nike Calm Slide Got Flip Flop'd

Written by Highsnobiety in Sneakers

Nike's Calm slides haven't even hit the site yet, and there's already talks of new sandal joining the Calm fam.

Its name? The Calm flip flops, of course. And the latest surfaces as literally the Calm slide but in flip-flop form.

The rumored flip-flop preserves the Calm slide's foam build and that familiar molded footbed and platform rubber sole. This go-around, a Swoosh-branded toe thong tops off the sandal versus a single thick strap.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's a little less YEEZY than its big foam predecessor, for sure, but it's also a lot less calm, appearance-wise (though not as triggering as the Swoosh's trypophobic and recent hybrid efforts). Regardless, it looks mad comfy.

Like the Calm slide, the Calm flip-flops will drop in a couple of colorways, including cream, pink, and black pairs.

There's no release date for the Calm flip flops yet, but we suspect these summer-worthy pairs won't be far behind its sandal sibling — expected to release at Nike on July 13.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But if you're feeling a little impatient, Nordstrom might be able to fix that.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Entire StudiosRib Tank Brunette
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Cosmos
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Sold out
Multiple colors
Entire StudiosHeavy Hood Brunette
$205.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Red-Hot "Crocs" Recovery Clog Lets the Dogs Out
  • Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk
  • Nike's Killer Classic Just Got a Secretly Exquisite Upgrade
  • Vans Made Skate-Worthy... Leather Flip Flops?
  • Nike's Got Its Own Jordan Dad Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now