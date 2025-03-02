Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
In "Bred" Colors, Nike's Air Force 1 Is Almost Too Classic (& Clean)

Written by Morgan Smith

With the Jordan Brand celebrating its 40th birthday this year, it feels only right to take it back to the OG "Bred" colorway, its most controversial yet iconic scheme ever. In addition to bringing back its first rule-breaking Jordan 1, Nike has also extended the "Bred" love to other models, including the classic Air Force 1.

The "Bred" Forces are perhaps the most effortless take on the "Bred" scheme after the OG Jordan 1s. It starts off with creamy black leather, joined by red accents striking spots like the heel, Swoosh, and insoles.

Of course, the Nike Air Force 1 is complete with its signature fixings like the silver "AF1" lace charm, Air-injected platform soles, and its overall culture-shifting legacy. The simple, clean colorway adds but another meaningful layer to the timeless model, paying homage to the ultra-classic Jordan colorway.

The Nike Air Force 1 "Bred" has actually been here before, last seen in 2021. Now, the slick sneaker is officially back in 2025 (perfect timing for Nike's big year in releases and celebrations). As we speak, the "Bred" Forces are now available at stores like Finish Line and Revolve.

Expect more "Bred" sneakers throughout the year, too. On top of the Air Force 1, Nike also has "Bred"-colored Jordan 4 RMs. The sportswear brand is also expected to revive the low-rise Jordan 11 "Bred" sneakers in April.

Nike's quite literally getting to the "Bred" this year.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
