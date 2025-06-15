Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike Made Its Oldest Running Sneaker Secretly Cutesy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Cortez sneaker is one of the brand's most classic running shoes and a certified cultural icon. In other words, the model is forever.

We have been seeing more Cortez sneakers than usual, though. Recently, Nike has served up everything from mega classics to satin pairs wrapped in pure girlcore energy.

Next, the Cortez gets a beautiful decorative update.

Nike recently revealed a new Cortez sneaker, arriving in a vibrant pastel colorway known as "Celestine Blue."

The "Celestine Blue" Cortez shoe features creamy leather uppers and velvet-textured touches, splashed with soft blue and off-white colors. Even as good as it sounds right now, the Nike shoe gets better.

Nike tops off its latest Cortez sneaker with an adorned Swoosh outlined with a crochet-style knit detailing. It's not too much decoration but rather just enough to give this Nike icon some cutesy pizzazz.

Nike has been showing a lot of love and attention to its 50-year-old-plus sneaker, reintroducing the Cortez with perforated luxe leather, stylish denim constructions, and even long soccer-coded tongues.

The Cortez now comes to us in this pretty "Celestine Blue" colorway, which is expected to land sometime this year at Nike.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
