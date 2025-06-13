Nike’s Most Elderly Sneaker Hikes Up Its Jeans

Jeans, jackets, jorts… Nike Cortez Jeakers?

Nike is dressing its OG running sneaker in full denim this summer, giving the Cortez “Denim” a crisp new identity just in time for the off-season outfit switch-up.

Originally released in 1972, the Cortez holds the title of Nike’s oldest sneaker model, basically the blueprint for every Swoosh that came after.

Swapping its usual leather for light blue denim uppers, the women’s silhouette stays true to its name, with green-tinged suede Swooshes and matching accents on the tongue.

The crisp white midsole and herringbone outsole keep it grounded, while the denim-on-denim vibe lets it flex a little harder than your average throwback. Think Canadian tuxedo, but for your sneakers.

Dropping June 18 in Japan for ¥14,300 (about $90 USD), this Cortez. Denim-on-denim? It’s encouraged. Especially now, when sneakers like the Jordan 4, Dunk Lows, and Vans are all dressing their uppers in your favorite bottoms.

We’ve seen the Cortez in denim either, 2006’s “Denim Pack” and the 2017 Cortez Premium QS both dropped to solid fanfare, proving the silhouette wears jeans just as well as sneakers.

But this one dials it back, no distressing, no gimmicks. Just smooth textures and summer-ready color blocking.

And in a year where Jordans are getting the patchwork treatment and Air Maxes are flirting with Levi’s, this Cortez keeps it simple. Jeakers done right.

