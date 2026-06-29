Nike’s Soccer-Coded Cortez Is a Crocheted Cutie Now

Nike's soccer-flavored Cortez sneaker just got a seriously cute makeover.

The "Sail/Hydrogen Blue" shoe still has its Tiempo-style foldover tongue. However, it's been softened with crochet knits and a baby blue embroidered Swoosh.

The rest of the sneaker is just as textural. The upper features a mix of smooth leather and suede, dressed in off-white, the same blues, and grey shades. At the same time, scalloped edge details give the sneaker added cuteness and decoration.

The timing of this Cortez drop couldn't have been more perfect. The soccer-inspired style arrives amid the World Cup hysteria. The brand already restocked the original Cortez Tiempo. Now, it's time for something new, something more cutesy.

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And there have been other adorable Cortez sneakers, including ribbon-laced satin versions that dropped around the peak of the girlcore craze. But those didn't have long, flappy tongues.

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As we speak, the Cortez "Sail/Hydrogen Blue" sneaker is up for grabs on Nike China's website for ¥799, roughly $117.

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