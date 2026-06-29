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Nike’s Soccer-Coded Cortez Is a Crocheted Cutie Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's soccer-flavored Cortez sneaker just got a seriously cute makeover.

The "Sail/Hydrogen Blue" shoe still has its Tiempo-style foldover tongue. However, it's been softened with crochet knits and a baby blue embroidered Swoosh.

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The rest of the sneaker is just as textural. The upper features a mix of smooth leather and suede, dressed in off-white, the same blues, and grey shades. At the same time, scalloped edge details give the sneaker added cuteness and decoration.

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The timing of this Cortez drop couldn't have been more perfect. The soccer-inspired style arrives amid the World Cup hysteria. The brand already restocked the original Cortez Tiempo. Now, it's time for something new, something more cutesy.

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And there have been other adorable Cortez sneakers, including ribbon-laced satin versions that dropped around the peak of the girlcore craze. But those didn't have long, flappy tongues.

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As we speak, the Cortez "Sail/Hydrogen Blue" sneaker is up for grabs on Nike China's website for ¥799, roughly $117.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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