Nike’s Mocha-Flavored Dunk Is as Tasty as It Is Ornate

The Nike Dunk has gone from the basketball court to the skate park, the streets, and beyond. Its next stop? The museum.

Nike has cooked up a new "Embossed Baroque" Dunk Low sneaker, which is ultimately this elaborate version of the model featuring, well, embossed baroque-style designs.

What's more, it's all splashed with the familiar Sail and Fauna Brown hues, creating this super artful and surprisingly flavorful Mocha-style Dunk sneaker.

Nike

Nike also has a "Black/Sail" option in addition to the brown colorway, both of which are expected to drop on the brand's website in 2026.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Nike Dunk may not be as viral as it was a couple of years ago. But Nike keeps the model booked and busy, between freshly wrinkled drops and Harris Tweed iterations.

Let's not forget how the Dunks went to another dimension to get one of its coolest albeit "strangest" makeovers yet.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty