Only the Nike Dunk Can Make a Wrinkled Suit Look This Good

Wrinkled clothes may be frowned upon by some. Wrinkled Dunks, however, are pretty good.

The newest pair of Nike Dunk Lows essentially gets its own wrinkled "suit," appearing with luxe crinkled black leather uppers, alongside tasteful contrast stitching.

Hey, if you're going to wear a wrinkled suit, it might as well be fancy.

As one of Nike's most versatile styles, the Dunks have crossed over several lifestyle and sports categories, pulling off various looks and designs. It has appeared in skate-ready ACG outfits and even "strange" vintage-style concepts that belong in another dimension.

The Nike model makes even Frankenstein costumes look good.

Nike

But for those in the mood for classy wrinkled sneakers, Nike's "Off-Noir" Dunks are scheduled to drop on the SNKRS app on November 14 for $125.

