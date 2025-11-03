Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Only the Nike Dunk Can Make a Wrinkled Suit Look This Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Wrinkled clothes may be frowned upon by some. Wrinkled Dunks, however, are pretty good.

The newest pair of Nike Dunk Lows essentially gets its own wrinkled "suit," appearing with luxe crinkled black leather uppers, alongside tasteful contrast stitching.

Shop Nike

Hey, if you're going to wear a wrinkled suit, it might as well be fancy.

As one of Nike's most versatile styles, the Dunks have crossed over several lifestyle and sports categories, pulling off various looks and designs. It has appeared in skate-ready ACG outfits and even "strange" vintage-style concepts that belong in another dimension.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Nike model makes even Frankenstein costumes look good.

But for those in the mood for classy wrinkled sneakers, Nike's "Off-Noir" Dunks are scheduled to drop on the SNKRS app on November 14 for $125.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Flavorfully Faded Dad Shoe Has No Business Looking This Fresh
  • With GORE-TEX & Vibram, Nike's Blacked-Out Air Force 1 Is Like a Combat Boot But Better
  • Royal Blue? No, Nike’s Dyed Suede Shoe is Majestically Diffused
  • Nike’s Most Precise Basketball Shoe Is Also Its Waviest
What To Read Next
  • Not a New Sole or a New Colorway — Nike Created a New Way to Move
  • Nike’s Triple-Black GORE-TEX Dunk Makes Bad Weather Look Good
  • A New Luxurious Samba with the Spirit of the Oldest Samba
  • The Kaptain of Quiet Quality Plots a Path Overseas (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Only the Nike Dunk Can Make a Wrinkled Suit Look This Good
  • Chuck Taylors But Make Them Dummy Thicc Goth Stompers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now