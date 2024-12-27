Nike's Incredibly Rugged (& Dunk-ish) Sneaker Is a Certified Stunner in Khaki Colors

Nike says its newest C1TY sneaker colorways are inspired by the "inspired by the spirit of city life — giving street style a whole new meaning." However, the latest version of the everyday outdoor shoe really leans into its wilderness-ready vibes.

Nike's C1TY sneaker slips into a "Desert Khaki" outfit for its latest drop, resulting in this very tasteful light earth brown look for the hiking-worthy shoe.

Meanwhile, bright yellow and black colors deck out the Waffle lugs on the outsole, bringing even more attention to the iconic traction detail — as if it didn't stand out enough as one of Nike's craziest innovations of all time.

Aside from its seriously grippy bottoms, the Nike C1TY is still quite intriguing as a mashup of Nike classics that is quite equipped for the outdoors. It's almost like the Nike Field General and Dunk had a baby who grew up to love hiking and hitting the trails.

This year, Nike's C1TY sneaker joins several other gorpy shoes from the Swoosh brand this year. Throughout 2024, we witnessed Nike transform classics like the Vomero into beefed-up trail blazers and even created brand-new weatherproof boots for the hiking bros to bond over.

Nike's C1TY sneaker is slightly different from the rest, though, leaning more on the casual, fashion-y side in design. Indeed, the C1TY is a city boy at heart, but it has the sole of a trail banger.

As for the new C1TY "Desert Khaki" colorway, this particular Nike C1TY sneaker will be arriving soon on Nike's website (seriously, it even says "coming soon" on the product page). However, some whispers say we could see the newest pairs drop as early as January 1, 2025.

If that's the case, happy New Year, sneakerheads! "New year, new Nikes" is always a good motto to follow.