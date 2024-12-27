Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Incredibly Rugged (& Dunk-ish) Sneaker Is a Certified Stunner in Khaki Colors

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike says its newest C1TY sneaker colorways are inspired by the "inspired by the spirit of city life — giving street style a whole new meaning." However, the latest version of the everyday outdoor shoe really leans into its wilderness-ready vibes.

Nike's C1TY sneaker slips into a "Desert Khaki" outfit for its latest drop, resulting in this very tasteful light earth brown look for the hiking-worthy shoe.

Shop Nike C1ty
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Meanwhile, bright yellow and black colors deck out the Waffle lugs on the outsole, bringing even more attention to the iconic traction detail — as if it didn't stand out enough as one of Nike's craziest innovations of all time.

Aside from its seriously grippy bottoms, the Nike C1TY is still quite intriguing as a mashup of Nike classics that is quite equipped for the outdoors. It's almost like the Nike Field General and Dunk had a baby who grew up to love hiking and hitting the trails.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This year, Nike's C1TY sneaker joins several other gorpy shoes from the Swoosh brand this year. Throughout 2024, we witnessed Nike transform classics like the Vomero into beefed-up trail blazers and even created brand-new weatherproof boots for the hiking bros to bond over.

Nike's C1TY sneaker is slightly different from the rest, though, leaning more on the casual, fashion-y side in design. Indeed, the C1TY is a city boy at heart, but it has the sole of a trail banger.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As for the new C1TY "Desert Khaki" colorway, this particular Nike C1TY sneaker will be arriving soon on Nike's website (seriously, it even says "coming soon" on the product page). However, some whispers say we could see the newest pairs drop as early as January 1, 2025.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

If that's the case, happy New Year, sneakerheads! "New year, new Nikes" is always a good motto to follow.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeACG "Delta River" Dri-FIT ADV Long-Sleeve Top
$105.00
$150.00
Available in:
XSSL
NikeAir Max SNDR GTX Hyper Crimson/DK Smoke Grey-Fire Red
$154.00
$220.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Smith Summit Cargo Pants Black/Anthracite/Summit White
$150.50
$215.00
Available in:
XSSMXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Salute to Nike's Beautiful Khaki-Toned Air Force 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Everyday Outdoor Sneaker Is as Gorgeous as Autumn Leaves
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's New Outdoorsy Sneaker Looks Good While Duping Its Classics
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's All-New Outdoor Sneaker Looks a Little Familiar
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's New Field General-Esque Sneaker Is Stylishly Rugged
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • 2024 Was the Year of the Trinket
    • Style
  • Nike's Incredibly Rugged (& Dunk-ish) Sneaker Is a Certified Stunner in Khaki Colors
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Book 1 Sneaker Goes "Forrest Gump" in the Best Way
    • Sneakers
  • The Big New Balance Sneaker of 2025 Is a Certified Steve Jobs Classic
    • Style
  • The Chunky Crocs Sneaker Can Handle a Couple Crazy Colorways
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's *Other* Skate-Coded Jordan Shoe Just Became a Tastefully Tonal Beauty
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now