A Classic Nike Skate Shoe With Top-Tier ACG Steez

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's classic skate shoe has gone ACG mode. Again.

The newest Dunk Low Pro sneaker is deep in the ACG nachos, as social media stans might say. The Nike SB shoes have emerged in this admittedly nice color arrangement, "Persian Violet," which includes deep purple, cinnamon brown, and dark red shades. And it's all applied to a plush velvety suede upper construction.

The Nike SB Dunks are inspired by classic ACG models and their unmistakable colorways. The latest is even similar to those 2020 "ACG Terra" Dunks, which got their inspiration from the, well, ACG Terra shoes from the early 2000s.

The outdoorsy "Persian Violet" scheme has also appeared on other non-ACG shoes, like Air Max models. At the same time, Nike has even dropped Mowabb-inspired Book 1 sneakers and Cygnal hiking shoes wrapped up in Air Magma energy.

The worlds of sports and the wild collide again with the Nike SB Dunk Low "Persian Violet" sneakers, which are scheduled to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on October 7.

The shoes will retail for a smooth $120.

