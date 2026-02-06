Nike’s Delicious “Olive” Dunks Aren’t Just an Appetizer. They’re the Main Course

The Nike Dunk is one of the most versatile silhouettes in the Nike offering, and that’s saying a lot considering its peers include the entire Air Max family, the Air Force 1, and more. Thanks to its supreme versatility, especially in its low-top form, said Dunk and its SB form have been the chosen subject of some of the most grail-worthy colorways and collaborations in sneaker culture.

Mostly, these take a head-turning approach, but Nike’s latest QS release offers a super-restrained Olive option that proves the shoe can do sophisticated, too. Lightly shaken, not stirred, this is the martini of Dunk shoes.

The Nike Dunk Low QS Medium Olive/Summit White keeps things straightforward in the color department, utilizing two base hues which highlight the wearability of the silhouette.

The Medium Olive shade dresses the upper and outsole, whereas the Summit White tone pertains to the midsole, insole branding, and upper stitching for contrast.

But this shoe’s true value lies in its fabrication. A soft leather upper brings depth to the rich Medium Olive color, giving an uneven, faded finish that offers a more complex visual identity to the simple color palette.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re all here for fun collaborations and sometimes they work the best when it comes to limited releases: just look to the Costco Dunks or the warm and wooly Harris Tweed ones.

But when you see how versatile and adaptable the silhouette can be with a more restrained palette, it’s hard to see why we’d ever opt for anything else.

