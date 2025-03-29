Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Sporty Archival Sneaker Is Kinda Stealthy, Kinda Glossy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

In its past life, Nike's Field General shared the field with football legends (that's American football, by the way). The retro-style sneaker has since retired its jersey and cleated bottoms, and it is now partaking in more fashion-related hobbies like several other former sports shoes.

The Nike Field General has already enjoyed a few stylish collaborations during its rebirth, including weirdly good and graphic-heavy spins from UNION and COMME des GARÇONS. Even the Field General's non-collab releases continue to be good, including this latest slicked-up version of the model.

Shop Nike Field General
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The newest Nike Field General sneaker emerges with a wonderfully stealthy and glossy look. Nike has given the sporty sneaker shiny patent leather paneling alongside perforated moments on the upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The patent Field Generals advances the model's fashion era, where dog-inspired fur iterations and even adidas-Gazelle-level outfits also exist. The latest takes the football-rooted design to new breezy and seriously slick levels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's no hard release date just yet for these lustrous patent Nike Field Generals. But with official Nike imagery already here, my guess is that we'll catch them very soon.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Craving Color? These 8 Nike Field Generals Will Spice Up Your Palette
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • See How Five Style Experts Wear the Nike Field General
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • How the Nike Field General Went From Stadium to Street
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike’s Fur-tastically Flat Retro Sneaker Has That Dog in ‘Em
    • Sneakers
  • CdG Has Nike's Skate-tastically Flat Sneaker Covered (Literally)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Sporty Archival Sneaker Is Kinda Stealthy, Kinda Glossy
    • Sneakers
  • ERL's Next Move? Backless Skate Sneakers
    • Style
  • In "Stadium Green," Nike's Skate-Themed Air Forces Are Almost Too Good-Looking
    • Sneakers
  • Telfar Infinity, Where Necklines Are for Legs & Armholes Are for Heads
    • Style
  • This Label’s Old-New Sportswear Is Bigger Than Sports (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • According to UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi, These Are the Perfect Pants
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now