Nike’s Sweetly Slim Sneaker Is a Cup of Hot Cocoa

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

Nike turned one of its sturdiest sneakers into a bold chocolate beverage. 

The Nike Field General shoe in "Cocoa Wow" is a chocolate-dipped take on the American football sneaker. Originally designed for on-field jukes and sacks in the '80s, the Nike Field General has since taken on a new life as an all-purpose lifestyle sneaker.

Here, the shoe’s chocolate-tinged leather upper is smooth and rich like cocoa, and the cream “Sail” Swoosh serves as the proverbial marshmallow in this case. At the base, the Nike Field General wears a cream waffle outsole for the typical traction you’d expect from a flat sport shoe.

Slim in nature, Nike's Field General Football sneaker finds peers in other lean shoes like adidas Samba and the Nike Dunk, both of which have appeared in their own deep-cocoa iterations as well.

This slimness mixed with the decadence of these colorways exudes a semi-sweetness that fairs very well for this genre of deliciously wearable sneakers.

This cocoa-flavored  Field General is available on Nike's website for $115, and it comes in some equally tasty iterations like red velvet and sweet cream. But that mocha moment is simply undefeated.

Maybe it's the autumn of it all or just a reflection of sneaker-makers' growing sweet tooth, but decadently tasty footwear is a rapidly expanding genre for this style of shoe.

From mega-mochi Air Max sneakers to peanut butter and jelly New Balances, yummy flavors and rich colorways are satisfying sweet sneaker cravings across the board.

