Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's All-Purpose Sneaker Goes Back to Good Beige Basics

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After showing off its wild side, Nike's Field General sneaker goes back to basics with "Parachute Beige."

The Field General "Parachute Beige" sees the model wrapped in both sumptuous suede and leather materials. And it's all bathed in this pleasing beige color, resulting in a lovely textural and tonal take on the classic football sneaker.

Shop Nike

The "Parachute Beige" colorway has a visually appealing effect on most Nike models, really. it turned the Cortez into an incredibly smooth and secretive sneaker. Nike also dropped suede "Parachute Beige" Dunks, resulting in perhaps the cleanest Dunks in a while.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's Field General now adds "Parachute Beige" to its admittedly solid collection, which also includes luxe leather pairs and COMME des GARÇONS spins.

For the Field General diehards wondering, the Parachute Beige" sneakers are now up for grabs on Nike Indonesia's website for Rp 1.729.000 (around $106).

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Gridiron Legend Unleashes Its Inner Furry Beast
  • Nike’s Most Versatile Sneaker Gets Deliciously Denim-fied
  • Nike’s Most Wearable Shoe Is Literally Good as Gold
  • See How Five Style Experts Wear the Nike Field General
  • Craving Color? These 8 Nike Field Generals Will Spice Up Your Palette
What To Read Next
  • Nike's All-Purpose Sneaker Goes Back to Good Beige Basics
  • A Cartier Crash You Can Thrash
  • No Thoughts, Just an Exquisite Sashiko Denim adidas Walking Shoe
  • The Chonky adidas Dad Shoe That Survived the Future
  • The Only Thing More Beautiful Than Tennis? Its Courts
  • This Air Max Shoe Is Built Like a Nike Tank
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now