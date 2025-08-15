Nike's All-Purpose Sneaker Goes Back to Good Beige Basics

After showing off its wild side, Nike's Field General sneaker goes back to basics with "Parachute Beige."

The Field General "Parachute Beige" sees the model wrapped in both sumptuous suede and leather materials. And it's all bathed in this pleasing beige color, resulting in a lovely textural and tonal take on the classic football sneaker.

The "Parachute Beige" colorway has a visually appealing effect on most Nike models, really. it turned the Cortez into an incredibly smooth and secretive sneaker. Nike also dropped suede "Parachute Beige" Dunks, resulting in perhaps the cleanest Dunks in a while.

Nike's Field General now adds "Parachute Beige" to its admittedly solid collection, which also includes luxe leather pairs and COMME des GARÇONS spins.

Nike

For the Field General diehards wondering, the Parachute Beige" sneakers are now up for grabs on Nike Indonesia's website for Rp 1.729.000 (around $106).

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty