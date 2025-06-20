Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Somehow, Nike Made a Wildly Wearable, Literally Luxe Referee Sneaker

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
nike
1 / 3

Ref! Do something. Nike is biting off some major on-court steez and making one of its sturdiest football sneakers extra official.

The Nike Field General "Ref" sneaker borrows the iconic black and white referee color scheme and drops it atop a true sleeper sneaker. All that's missing is a whistle.

shop nike field general here

The Ref Field General wears a smooth leather upper, interrupted by sweet suede panels and a stark white Swoosh. Like all Field Generals, the waffle outsoles keep the sneaker's heavy football energy.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But this is a safe space, and we can admit the Nike Field General "Ref" is doing way more on the fashion front than it is in any on-field pursuits.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Hence why, the Field General is more popular with fashion impresarios like Timothée Chalamet and Wale than, say, Joe Burrow or Jalen Hurts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On the fashion tip, the Field General also looks a lot like the highly coveted Bode x Nike sneaker that dropped in January. The Nike Astro Grabber has that same referee colorway set atop the retro football sneakers slim silhouette.

Unlike Bode's Astro Grabber, which was quite the hot commodity, Nike's "Ref" Field General is not quite as hard to get and is currently available on Nike's website for $105, compared to the Astro Grabber's $160 price tag.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$148.00
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Lowkey '80s Football Shoe Gets a Mesh Glow-Up
  • Nike's Retro Killshot-ish Sneaker Has Gone Bottega
  • Nike’s Sporty Archival Sneaker Is Kinda Stealthy, Kinda Glossy
  • Craving Color? These 8 Nike Field Generals Will Spice Up Your Palette
  • See How Five Style Experts Wear the Nike Field General
What To Read Next
  • Adistock? Birkendas? adidas’ Latest Clogs Look Exactly How That Sounds
  • Somehow, Nike Made a Wildly Wearable, Literally Luxe Referee Sneaker
  • On & FKA twigs Made Swiss-Engineered Ballet Sneakers
  • Ducati Cranks Up The Volume (And Speed) With the XDiavel V4
  • For His First Pair of All-New Ray-Bans, A$AP Rocky Is all Puffed up (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike Vomero 18 Stun For A Run Through Berlin's Tiergarten
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now