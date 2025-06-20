Somehow, Nike Made a Wildly Wearable, Literally Luxe Referee Sneaker

Ref! Do something. Nike is biting off some major on-court steez and making one of its sturdiest football sneakers extra official.

The Nike Field General "Ref" sneaker borrows the iconic black and white referee color scheme and drops it atop a true sleeper sneaker. All that's missing is a whistle.

The Ref Field General wears a smooth leather upper, interrupted by sweet suede panels and a stark white Swoosh. Like all Field Generals, the waffle outsoles keep the sneaker's heavy football energy.

But this is a safe space, and we can admit the Nike Field General "Ref" is doing way more on the fashion front than it is in any on-field pursuits.

Hence why, the Field General is more popular with fashion impresarios like Timothée Chalamet and Wale than, say, Joe Burrow or Jalen Hurts.

On the fashion tip, the Field General also looks a lot like the highly coveted Bode x Nike sneaker that dropped in January. The Nike Astro Grabber has that same referee colorway set atop the retro football sneakers slim silhouette.

Unlike Bode's Astro Grabber, which was quite the hot commodity, Nike's "Ref" Field General is not quite as hard to get and is currently available on Nike's website for $105, compared to the Astro Grabber's $160 price tag.

