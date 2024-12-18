Nike's Born-Again Skate Sneaker Has Formal Shoe Energy

Lock in, skate bois. Nike's Fokus sneaker, arguably its classiest-looking skate shoe, is expected to return soon.

If you're making that strange face and trying to remember the Nike Fokus, relax your mind. It's okay if it's not ringing a bell immediately, as the Nike Fokus wasn't a super popular skate shoe.

The Fokus was instead a more under-the-radar skate shoe designed by Nike SB, so obscure that only a handful of images of the underrated and previously youth-oriented sneaker are available on the internet.

But the Nike Fokus had a quietly good skate design to match its extremely lowkey status.

The Fokus leans towards the sophisticated side, overall, sort of resembling a dressy skate shoe. Creamy suede meets a distinctly sturdy leather detail on the upper, providing not only for an interesting look and foot security but some solid textural appeal.

But don't be fooled by its formal appearance, though.

Nike's Fokus skate shoe is very skateboard-ready with plush padding and a grippy herringbone-patterned outsole that's there for you in every direction, promising at least some comfort while shredding.

And as it comes back to store shelves in the new year, the Nike Fokus preserves its OG classy skate shoe design for its return to the streets.

However, from the looks of it, the early 2025(-ish) Fokus sneaker drop will be just a Nike shoe (hold the SB...again).

This is continuing a minor Swoosh trend of sorts.

This year, Nike also brought back the Gato, a previous SB footwear model, as a normal stylish sneaker with skate-flavored appeal.

Similarly, the Swooshtastic sportswear brand is expected to drop a Nike Air Force 1 Low skate shoe and other skate-flavored models in the new year, without any relation to its skateboarding division.

Once again, Nike is here to prove that it can make stylish skate shoes all on its own.