Nike's Outdoorsy Clog Gets Its Denim Dirtied

Nike’s ACG sub-line is responsible for some of the American sports gear giant's most unique concoctions.

And the recently revived Rufus mule exemplifies ACG’s uncooly cool appeal, presenting an enticing mix of terrain-defiant functionality and gorpy ugly-chic aesthetics.

The latest "College Grey/Khaki" Rufus is a minimalistically taupe-toned denim clog, its textured, washed-out body providing a look normally found on jeans that have been worn to the ground.

Branding is left minimal, with the shoe donning a bronze mini swoosh and the All Conditions Gear (ACG) logo with pride. And it all sits atop a grippy, cushioned, clean white-colored sole unit.

Easily absorbable into one’s rotation of warm weather neutrals, this Rufus is, as previously alluded to, surprisingly restrained compared to its siblings.

Before it, there was an acid wash one and a blue jean one, both of which did little to dial down the chunky, funky oddity of this once-rare sneaker.

For what'll cost you around $110, the clunky slip-on Rufus sneaker will arrive later this year on Nike's website.

