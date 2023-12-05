The "Venice Beach" Kobes Are Coming Back

Nike's taking the Kobe sneakers back to Venice Beach, folks.

That's right. Nike's dropping new Venice Beach Kobes, which sees the return of the famous beachy colorway on the Kobe 8 Protro.

In early looks of the colorful shoe, the familiar tropical hues of orange, yellow, and aquatic blue dress the Kobe 8's grey mesh upper, forming that eye-catching tie-dye design as seen on the original 2013 pairs.

Interestingly, the upcoming Kobe boasts more of sunset orange, while the original shoes featured a bolder, fiery orange. Then again, these aren't official looks yet. So, who knows? We could see the pairs live up more to its original colors. Nonetheless, this is a solid comeback.

Kobe Byrant's emblem and Nike branding are present and aplenty on the Kobe 8 Protro, including the yellow-outlined Swoosh. Plus, fans can count on Bryant's signature to once again grace the heel.

For the OG Kobe lovers wondering when these drop, Nike's Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" is reportedly releasing on April 13, 2024 at Nike. So, mark your calendars.

Since relaunching the Kobe Bryant Brand, Nike has wasted no time giving fans what they want: Kobe shoes. The Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" dropped on Mamba Day (August 24), and the "Reverse Grinch" Kobes and "Gift of Mamba" sneakers are finally coming in December.

The Swoosh isn't letting up in 2024, either. A slew of Kobe Protro sneakers are lined up for the new year, "Venice Beach" pairs included. Get ready for a trip the beach (and then some), Kobe fans.