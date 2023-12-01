'Tis the Season for Reverse Grinch Kobes, Finally

The holidays are here and, fittingly, so are the Nike Kobe 6 Proto "Reverse Grinch" sneakers. Finally.

After a few on-court teases and some in-hand previews, official images of the Reverse Grinch Kobes have surfaced, providing crystal clear views at the long-awaited shoe and its scaly details.

The Reverse Kobe 6 Proto flips the iconic Grinch Kobe's colorway, swapping out that classic Grinch-y green paint job for a fresh crimson red coat. At the same time, the latest sees Kobe Bryant's logo rendered in bright green (the Grinch pair's logo was red).

Aside from a color switch-up, the Revere Grinch Kobes maintains most of the classic details from the 2010 Grinch pairs, like the green laces and Black Swoosh.

As you've probably seen, the Reverse Grinch Kobe 6 Proto's upper boasts the traditional reptilian texture inspired by the quick, highly-venomous Mamba snake from which Bryant got his nickname.

Remember: Though the Grinch Kobes derives its name from the hairy green Dr. Seuss character, the color draws inspiration from the snake's green skin.

Still, there's no denying the festive vibes of the Reverse Grinch Kobes, though. True to the Grinch Kobes nature, the reversed iterations will release during the 2023 holiday season, December 15 to be exact.

First looks at the Reverse Grinch Kobe 6 Proto came days after Nike announced plans to launch the late basketball player's brand ahead of Kobe Day (August 24).

Back in 2022, the sportswear giant reached an agreement with Vanessa Bryant and the Kobe Bryant estate, officially renewing their partnership and dropping the Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" honoring Gigi Bryant.

Nike dropped the Kobe 8 "Halo" over the summer, kicking off the Kobe Brand and the Halo series. There's plenty more to come for sneakerheads, with a couple of Kobe sneakers already lined up for 2024.

But first, fans are focused on getting their hands on these Reverse Grinch sneakers. Let's hope that the holiday miracle vibes is in the air on drop day, blessing folks with a W on this long-awaited shoe.