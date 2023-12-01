Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

'Tis the Season for Reverse Grinch Kobes, Finally

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

The holidays are here and, fittingly, so are the Nike Kobe 6 Proto "Reverse Grinch" sneakers. Finally.

After a few on-court teases and some in-hand previews, official images of the Reverse Grinch Kobes have surfaced, providing crystal clear views at the long-awaited shoe and its scaly details.

The Reverse Kobe 6 Proto flips the iconic Grinch Kobe's colorway, swapping out that classic Grinch-y green paint job for a fresh crimson red coat. At the same time, the latest sees Kobe Bryant's logo rendered in bright green (the Grinch pair's logo was red).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Aside from a color switch-up, the Revere Grinch Kobes maintains most of the classic details from the 2010 Grinch pairs, like the green laces and Black Swoosh.

As you've probably seen, the Reverse Grinch Kobe 6 Proto's upper boasts the traditional reptilian texture inspired by the quick, highly-venomous Mamba snake from which Bryant got his nickname.

Remember: Though the Grinch Kobes derives its name from the hairy green Dr. Seuss character, the color draws inspiration from the snake's green skin.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Still, there's no denying the festive vibes of the Reverse Grinch Kobes, though. True to the Grinch Kobes nature, the reversed iterations will release during the 2023 holiday season, December 15 to be exact.

First looks at the Reverse Grinch Kobe 6 Proto came days after Nike announced plans to launch the late basketball player's brand ahead of Kobe Day (August 24).

Back in 2022, the sportswear giant reached an agreement with Vanessa Bryant and the Kobe Bryant estate, officially renewing their partnership and dropping the Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" honoring Gigi Bryant.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike dropped the Kobe 8 "Halo" over the summer, kicking off the Kobe Brand and the Halo series. There's plenty more to come for sneakerheads, with a couple of Kobe sneakers already lined up for 2024.

But first, fans are focused on getting their hands on these Reverse Grinch sneakers. Let's hope that the holiday miracle vibes is in the air on drop day, blessing folks with a W on this long-awaited shoe.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Knit Track Top
adidas x Wales Bonner
$365
Image on Highsnobiety
Carpenter Shorts
Highsnobiety
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
Orketro
Sean Wotherspoon x adidas
$175
We Recommend
  • nike sale
    Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    So, this Cartier Watch Might Set You Back $1.6 Million
    • Style
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Plisse Milk Frother
    Plissé Homeware to Make the Season Bright
    • Design
  • bryan blue
    Fossil Presents: Blue The Great Is Made For This
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Made For This
    Fossil Presents: Asia Jackson Is Made For This
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • 1017 ALYX 9SM nike air force 1 low
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • Nike x 1017 ALYX 9SM collaboration.
    ALYX's Stealthy Nike AF1s Are Keeping a Low Profile
    • Sneakers
  • MINI
    MINI Goes Mega on the Las Vegas Sphere
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023