Lil Yachty's Air Force 1 Is Solid Like Concrete

"It's us." It's one of the more consistent adlibs shouted by Lil Yachty in his songs, including "Strike (Holster)." Now, the catchphrase is dressing his Nike shoe.

After the rapper basically outed the collab himself, first looks at the Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Lows are finally here, courtesy of Yachty, who shared the pairs with his 11 Instagram "Close Friends" followers.

For Yachty's Forces, the shoes appear in classic white leather with navy accents showcased on the lining and outsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"It's Us" appears on the tongue tag and insole, alongside the classic Nike Swoosh symbol. Meanwhile, a "concrete boy" character gets to work on the heel, rendered entirely in the navy shade. Otherwise, that pretty much wraps up Yachty's Forces.

Yachty, a well-documented sneakerhead, frequently keeps Nike's classics in rotation (even the more forgotten ones). So, it's not all that shocking to see him dish out subtle Crete Boy touches but also preserve much of the icon's traditional look, down to the mistakable "Air" on the midsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Do I wish that Yachty did more with his Nikes? Sure. I'm hoping more will come from the partnership down the road, but the Forces are a simple albeit solid start, nonetheless.

For Boat, simplicity plus a classic scheme wins the race, from the looks of it — fans are speeding to cop these Forces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

So, when are Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers releasing? Well, it's unknown if the pairs will land at Nike soon (fans are hoping so).

But Wish ATL is hosting a "Fresh AF1 Tour," with the first stop in Atlanta, of course. Yachty will be at the Atlanta store on November 17, offering exclusive Nike x Concrete Boys merch, maybe even including the Concrete Boys Forces.

For those unfamiliar, Concrete Boys is Yachty's record label, featuring artists Draft Day, Camo!, Dc2Trill, and KARRAHBOOO. The collective, including Yachty, recently dropped their On the Radar freestyles, which instantly went viral and placed even more eyes on the bubbling artists.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Like the group's raps, the Concrete Boys Forces are equally solid. Hey, like concrete.