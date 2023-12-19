Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike's Lunar Roam Is Just Perfect

Few sneakers make me stop in my tracks nowadays, such is life on the wrong side of 30. That being said, Nike’s new Lunar Roam, an updated take on the 2008 Lunar sneaker, did exactly that when I laid eyes on them a few weeks back.

In fact, Nike’s Lunar Roam sneakers are so much a bit of me that when they eventually dropped online over the weekend, I felt compelled to buy two pairs of the damn things. So I did.

I’m never too sure exactly what I look for in a great sneaker, nor am I wise to what it is about a certain style that suckers me in so much. Perhaps, in this case, it’s the pleasingly mismatched colorway that’s enticing me, or is it the chunky yellow midsole that has me gripped?

Put simply, Nike’s Lunar Roam — which lands fifteen years after the initial Lunar release — is a remastered and amplified iteration of the classic sneaker.

The plush foam midsole continues to provide a dead comfortable ride underfoot, the breezy textiles on the upper make for a breathable on-foot feel, while the Magwire cables that wrap around offer a little more stability than previous takes.

What's most interesting here, for me anyway, is that during a year that's been awash with sneaker collaborations and hyped footwear drops, it's a mainline style that's caught my attention most. Perhaps Emrata had a point about shopping inline?

I don’t want to go over the top here (if I haven’t already) when I say that Nike’s Lunar Roam is probably one of the best looking sneakers I’ve ever seen. Failing that, it’s at the very least the best sneaker of 2023. That’s for sure.

Image on Highsnobiety
