Off-White™ & Nike's Newest Drop Is Its Best In a While

Off-White™ and Nike are back at it again, teaming up for arguably one of their best collaborations in a while. Let's take a look, shall we?

Following their grim (reaper) Air Force 1 Mid, the favored duo revisits the Terra Forma sneakers for two new colorways, Matte Olive and Mantra Orange.

Like the previous take, the collaborative Terra Forma — a Virgil Abloh original Nike silhouette— maintains its suede moments, marked with a stitched translucent Swoosh, graffiti-style artwork, and colorful splashes. The shoe's signature spiked Air sole preserves the "TREAD" and "LIGHTLY" messages on each foot, too.

Fans can also count on a fresh batch of apparel to accompany the sneakers. And I must say: the clothes look exceptionally good.

Off-White™ and Nike's latest apparel offering includes an anorak, track jacket, track pants, tights, and long-sleeve and short-sleeve tops, each rendered in either black or green. In addition to their appealing color options, pieces are topped with very subtle collaborative branding and graphics, making for overall clean takes.

Off-White™ and Nike bring back their soccer jersey in the collection's new green colorway, reviving the original design down to the "YYYYY 2K" on the back.

The pair's chunky Terra Forma shoes are as cool as they were in 2022 when the first round dropped. But this latest round of apparel is certainly a treat, and fans agree.

One social media user's reaction: "Need of all this."

For those "in need" of the latest Off-White™ x Nike drop, their Terra Forma sneaker and apparel arrives on December 21 via Nike's SNKRS app. Fans can also expect a wider drop at select retailers.