The New Balance 550 Looks Good in Its atmos Suit & Tie

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

Whether full-fledged collaborating or whipping up exclusive colorways, atmos and New Balance rarely disappoint — the same goes for the latest. atmos returns to the Boston-based footwear brand to dish out a seriously good take on the still-popular New Balance 550. 

atmos’ New Balance 550 “Back In Black” lives up to its name. It’s the classic 550 silhouette realized with various materials for the upper, including black nubuck, leather, and mesh moments. 

The jersey mesh tongue — stamped with white New Balance branding — pushes the sneaker out of Black Air Force 1 energy into a more fashion-forward sensibility (no shade, there’s a time and a place for all AF1s).

The upper’s traditional “N” logo offers textured white leather, speaking to the shoe's basketball background. At the same time, white piping provides tasteful contrast to the relatively black sneaker, which comes in men’s sizing and retails for a very affordable $140. 

As expected with such a nice shoe, sneakerheads have been clamoring to get in on the raffle to cop the limited edition New Ballance 550 exclusively offered at atmos Tokyo. The drawing opens on December 16 on atmos Tokyo’s website, while the general launch for the "Back in Black" colorway is slated for December 23. 

atmos knows how to keep its shoe collabs exciting. Anyone in the mood for rat-worthy 2002Rs?

The Japanese footwear brand known for its high-quality materials and craft is luckily labels agnostic, having collaborated with Nike, adidas, ASICS, Salomon, and Crocs, to name a few. After all, atmos got its start selling vintage kicks. Given fashion's collaborative climate, these atmos partnerships were bound to happen. 

Who better to give the New Balance 550 a classic suit and tie treatment? I’ll answer for you: atmos. The brand brought the shoe “back in black,” and it’s looking better than ever. I’ll take two, please.

