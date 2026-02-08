Nike's Techy Dad Shoe Makes Even Basic 'Fits Look Good
Leave it to Nike's stylish P-6000 sneaker to make the simplest outfits look extra good (and sound even fancier).
Nike's chunky dad shoe has surfaced in a new "Off Noir" colorway, which is basically this classy name for a white-and-black sneaker.
The textures are just as nice as the name and colors themselves, with the P-6000 presenting crisp white leather panels and dark mesh underlays. It ultimately creates this super-clean, rotation-ready version of the Nike sneaker.
We've seen several good-looking P-6000s in the last couple of years, including rugged Cordura pairs and even suave suede versions for the Chinese New Year. Let's not forget those black patent-leather options, which felt as if the model were dressed in a leather trench coat (we know it can pull it off, at least).
"Off-Noir" sees the Nike model go back to the color basics and look even better for it.
For those in the mood for some "Off Noir" dad shoes, Nike's P-6000 sneaker is now available on Mita Sneakers' website for ¥15,730, or around $100.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.