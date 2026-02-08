Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Techy Dad Shoe Makes Even Basic 'Fits Look Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Leave it to Nike's stylish P-6000 sneaker to make the simplest outfits look extra good (and sound even fancier).

Nike's chunky dad shoe has surfaced in a new "Off Noir" colorway, which is basically this classy name for a white-and-black sneaker.

The textures are just as nice as the name and colors themselves, with the P-6000 presenting crisp white leather panels and dark mesh underlays. It ultimately creates this super-clean, rotation-ready version of the Nike sneaker.

We've seen several good-looking P-6000s in the last couple of years, including rugged Cordura pairs and even suave suede versions for the Chinese New Year. Let's not forget those black patent-leather options, which felt as if the model were dressed in a leather trench coat (we know it can pull it off, at least).

"Off-Noir" sees the Nike model go back to the color basics and look even better for it.

For those in the mood for some "Off Noir" dad shoes, Nike's P-6000 sneaker is now available on Mita Sneakers' website for ¥15,730, or around $100.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
